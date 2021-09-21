Ex-crime reporter tells story of how she helped catch the Norwood serial killer





Former crime reporter Janine Lazarus has published a book about how she helped police catch the Norwood serial killer

Lazarus worked closely with detectives from the infamous Brixton Murder and Robbery Squad to bring down rapist serial killer Kobus Geldenhuys

Her book, "Bait: To Catch a Killer" is about her obsession with the case and her interactions with Geldenhuys later in life

Media consultant and former investigative journalist Janine Lazarus has written a true-crime memoir about her involvement in the Norwood serial killer case.

Lazarus made a name for herself as a crime reporter in the early 1990s covering the famous cases of the Norwood serial rapist and killer, Kobus Geldenhuys.

"I was all about the story", she tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

Her book, titled "Bait: To Catch a Killer" reflects on her role in the police investigation, how she tried to help detectives lure Geldenhuys, and her later interactions with him after he was convicted.

She tells CapeTalk that she was "smuggled downstairs into his holding cells" after he was sentenced 27 years ago.

"He greeted me by name, he knew where I lived, he knew what car I drove.... and certainly I fit his kill profile", Lazarus reveals.

The killer morphed from being a rapist into a rapist murder. Janine Lazarus, author and former journalist

The women who he raped and killed all lived within a 2.5km radius of my flat. Janine Lazarus, author and former journalist

They [the Brixton Murder and Robbery Squad] stayed in my flat. They used my flat as a surveillance point. Janine Lazarus, author and former journalist