Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far
-
Estonia allows South African entrepreneurs to set up a “virtual” location-independent business, without the need to physically be there
-
There is no paperwork – and obtaining an “e-residency” to set up a location-independent business is affordable
Estonia’s e-residency programme allows foreign digital entrepreneurs to register a business in the European Union.
E-residency does not provide citizenship, tax residency, physical residency, or the right to travel to the rest of Europe.
More than 250 South Africans have already become e-residents since the programme was first launched in 2014.
Estonia is heavily marketing its e-residency programme in South Africa and Kenya.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency scheme (scroll up to listen).
Once you become an e-resident of Estonia, perhaps without ever coming to Estonia, you can create an Estonian EU company and operate it completely location independently. No paperwork, minimum hassle, minimum bureaucracy, really affordable, and 100% virtual…Katrin Vaga, Head of PR - Estonian e-Residency Scheme
If you have a company in Estonia… you pay taxes here… The tax issue is a complicated one…Katrin Vaga, Head of PR - Estonian e-Residency Scheme
We offer a location-free and completely virtual way of doing business… If you want to do your business in Europe, this is one way to do it… If you are a small-time entrepreneur that wants to go global, this is a very easy opportunity to do it…Katrin Vaga, Head of PR - Estonian e-Residency Scheme
… e-residency does not lead to that [permanent residency] …Katrin Vaga, Head of PR - Estonian e-Residency Scheme
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45841265_jigsaw-puzzle-flag-of-european-union-with-estonia-flag-piece-.html?vti=lp8huygtwzw09b1pmk-1-2
