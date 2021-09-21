[PICS] Cape Town gets plant covered, 689-apartment skyscraper called The Fynbos
-
The 24-storey “The Fynbos” will have a façade almost entirely covered by plants – designed according to “biophilic” principles
-
The apartments will mostly be small with a few multi-bedroomed ones
-
Prices range from R890 000 to almost R5 million
Africa's first truly #biophilic building has launched in #CapeTown, The Fynbos.— PropertyWheel (@PropertyWheel) September 17, 2021
On completion, the mixed-use development's exterior will be draped in a 1 200m2 vertical garden made up of 30 species of indigenous trees & 20 species of shrub: https://t.co/KvW0ki36Vm pic.twitter.com/TCvEWHRfdT
Cape Town’s city centre is getting a new, 24-storey apartment building that will be almost entirely covered with plants.
“The Fynbos” at 142 Bree Street will be Africa’s first “biophilic” building.
“Biophilic design” aims to connect building occupants more closely with nature.
The exterior of The Fynbos will feature a vertical garden with 50 species of indigenous trees and shrubs.
Solar panels will power common areas.
The Fynbos will have 689 apartments, a pool, a coworking space, gym, restaurant, and a bar as well as a 24-hour concierge service.
Apartments range in price from about R890 000 to almost R5 million.
TwentyEightZeroTwo is the architectural firm behind the unique design.
Mike Wills interviewed Donovan Gillman, landscape architect for the project (scroll up to listen).
We’ve grouped the plants into what will probably be the best spots… The building will blend with plants…Donovan Gillman, landscape architect - The Fynbos
The plants recycle nutrients, soften the wind, reduce turbulence… We anticipate birds will live on it… It will be some fynbos… There is a fire protection system…Donovan Gillman, landscape architect - The Fynbos
They are micro-apartments… and some multi-bedroom ones…Donovan Gillman, landscape architect - The Fynbos
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149033952_cape-town-republic-of-south-africa-april-10-cityscape-of-cape-town-on-april-10-2018-in-cape-town-rep.html?term=cape%2Btown%2Bskyscrapers&vti=m1e53u3an5js7jylbe-1-108
