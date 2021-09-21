SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report





© hqrloveq/123rf.com

South Africa has been ranked third on the list of the top ten investment-attractive economies in Africa published every year by by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Egypt was at the top of the 2021 list, followed by Morocco.

Rwanda and Botswana have moved up the rankings to fourth and fifth position respectively.

RMB's Africa Economist, Daniel Kavishe discusses the Where To Invest In Africa 2021 report, providing insights into our analysis of Africa's top-ranked investment economies.

RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe says this year's Where to Invest in Africa report required more nuance in view of the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In addition to traditional indicators, corporates and investors needed to be made aware of the state of a country’s government finances and its ability to aid its economy in crisis."

South Africa was was described as offering "a strong manufacturing and retail base that will continue to support southern African regional economies with goods and services".

Here is the full list:

1. Egypt

2. Morocco

3. South Africa

4. Rwanda

5. Botswana

6. Ghana

7. Mauritius

8. Côte d’Ivoire (CIV)

9. Kenya

10. Tanzania

Arabile Gumede (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Kavishe on The Money Show.

South Africa now has been in third position for just over three years. Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB

One of the things that we're finding is the operating environment that was absolutely easing and attractive for international investors - still good for the South African market but it definitely has become less attractive relative to other markets. Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB

We're also starting to see additional countries improve their attractiveness by looking at key areas, whether it's the rule of law, political landscape, socio-economic issues, policy... This has improved the scores of certain countries like Rwanda and Botswana... Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB

The reality that South Africa is facing is that it's really at a juncture with investment... We've created a market that's quite sizeable and quite diverse... There are significant opportunities... Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB

The issue is how strict are we going to be in terms of making sure that basic things are dealt with such as graft... operational efficiencies such as electricity... to improve South Africa's score... Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB

Listen to the in-depth interview on The Money Show: