SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report
South Africa has been ranked third on the list of the top ten investment-attractive economies in Africa published every year by by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
Egypt was at the top of the 2021 list, followed by Morocco.
Rwanda and Botswana have moved up the rankings to fourth and fifth position respectively.
RMB’s Africa Economist, Daniel Kavishe discusses the #WhereToInvestInAfrica 2021 report, providing insights into our analysis of Africa’s top-ranked investment economies. #ThinkAfrica #MadeofAfrica Discover the full story: https://t.co/j5gN6TKVlX pic.twitter.com/SXUxfxxIjC— Rand Merchant Bank (@RMBCIB) September 21, 2021
RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe says this year's Where to Invest in Africa report required more nuance in view of the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In addition to traditional indicators, corporates and investors needed to be made aware of the state of a country’s government finances and its ability to aid its economy in crisis."
South Africa was was described as offering "a strong manufacturing and retail base that will continue to support southern African regional economies with goods and services".
Here is the full list:
1. Egypt
2. Morocco
3. South Africa
4. Rwanda
5. Botswana
6. Ghana
7. Mauritius
8. Côte d’Ivoire (CIV)
9. Kenya
10. Tanzania
Arabile Gumede (standing in for Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Kavishe on The Money Show.
South Africa now has been in third position for just over three years.Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB
One of the things that we're finding is the operating environment that was absolutely easing and attractive for international investors - still good for the South African market but it definitely has become less attractive relative to other markets.Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB
We're also starting to see additional countries improve their attractiveness by looking at key areas, whether it's the rule of law, political landscape, socio-economic issues, policy... This has improved the scores of certain countries like Rwanda and Botswana...Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB
The reality that South Africa is facing is that it's really at a juncture with investment... We've created a market that's quite sizeable and quite diverse... There are significant opportunities...Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB
The issue is how strict are we going to be in terms of making sure that basic things are dealt with such as graft... operational efficiencies such as electricity... to improve South Africa's score...Daniel Kavishe, Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa - RMB
Listen to the in-depth interview on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/hqrloveq/hqrloveq1708/hqrloveq170800121/84315139-stacked-gold-coins-and-globes-background.jpg
More from Business
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK
'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.Read More
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions
One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.Read More
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'
Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.Read More
Momentum Corporate offers help demystifying 'insurance speak' for members
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ncumisa Madinda Executive: Member Solutions at Momentum Corporate Primary.Read More
[PICS] Cape Town gets plant covered, 689-apartment skyscraper called The Fynbos
Mike Wills interviews Donovan Gillman, landscape architect for the project.Read More
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far
Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme.Read More
70% of workers believe they’re never going back to the office fulltime – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More
More from Africa
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report
Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results
Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it?Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers
Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back
Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent.Read More
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa
'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag.Read More