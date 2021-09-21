Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK
For over 100 years South Africans have been turning to Zam-Buk to soothe everything from mosquito bites to burns and chapped skin.
The Bayer brand is advertised as "the real Makoya herbal ointment".
The Money Show plays out some of Zam-Buk's iconic radio spots ("the hospital in your pocket") on branding expert Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot.
Rice picks the brand as his advertising hero of the week, explaining that Zam-Buk campaigns have been honoured by an unlikely source - the UK's History of Advertising Trust.
Keep it real, big or small! pic.twitter.com/JSqxr6DU1D— Zam-Buk South Africa (@ZambukSA) September 3, 2021
The Trust celebrates the advertising heritage of the UK, also providing case studies of effective advertising for training purposes.
That is the first time, I'm told, that there was ever a piece of an advertising campaign from South Africa included in what is essentially a British advertising archive... That in itself is quite an achievement.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
At its peak it had some 15 million loyal users I'm told, and it's certainly an iconic brand in the South African marketing landscape.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Rice says while the versatility of the product has contributed to this success, a simple and effective advertising campaign also played its part.
The advertising campaign was the brainchild of one of South Africa's leading creatives, Aubrey Malden.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I think it's a good testimonial to Zam-Buk and to other brands to understand that when you get it right, advertising can be very effective indeed.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show:
