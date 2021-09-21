Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: Your behaviour and personality can affect your bottom line
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Athenkosi Sawutana - Content Creator at JustMoney
Today at 05:10
#elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 06:25
Organic food certification: Are your organic goodies organic enough?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Colleen Anderson - member of the steering committee of the SA Organic Sector Organisation
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: SAA set to take off once again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simon Newton Smith - Executive Commercial at SAA
Today at 07:07
IEC on candidate list deadline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel Discussion: Men's Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melusi Tshabalala - Author at Everyday Zulu
Tyrone Edgar - Clinical Psychologist at cbtrsa.com
Today at 09:15
In Cape Town life is cheap
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brandon Eckardt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Did young people, or even school children shoot the Heinz Park teacher.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mrs Bullie
Bongani Maqungwana
Today at 10:05
The history of: Numbers gang
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeremy Vearey - Major-General at SAPS
Today at 10:30
The Matthew Ohlsson Story, Without a trace
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michelle Ohlsson - Founder at Concerned Parents Of Missing C
Today at 11:05
Renaldo Schwarp: Skeef: Wat jy van LGBTIQ-wees wil weet (Queer: What you want to know about being LGBTIQ)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Renaldo Schwarp - Author at Skeef: Wat jy van LGBTIQ-wees wil weet (book)
Today at 15:20
Archbishop Makgoba backs vaccine mandates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
Rhino poaching takes off after short lockdown lull - 3797 left in Kruger Park Mike Wills interviews Dr Jo Shaw, Manager of WWF South Africa's Rhino Programme. 21 September 2021 5:02 PM
Ex-crime reporter tells story of how she helped catch the Norwood serial killer CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and former crime reporter Janine Lazarus about her new book "Bait: To Catch a Killer". 21 September 2021 3:00 PM
State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma's medical records Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 21 September 2021 1:01 PM
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed. 21 September 2021 6:55 AM
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt... 20 September 2021 2:46 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Momentum Corporate offers help demystifying 'insurance speak' for members Mandy Wiener speaks to Ncumisa Madinda Executive: Member Solutions at Momentum Corporate Primary. 21 September 2021 4:39 PM
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme. 21 September 2021 2:51 PM
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town. 21 September 2021 10:51 AM
'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation. 21 September 2021 9:56 AM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa's Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review "Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love" by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK

21 September 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
zam-buk
Bayer
History of Advertising Trust
herbal ointment

'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.

For over 100 years South Africans have been turning to Zam-Buk to soothe everything from mosquito bites to burns and chapped skin.

The Bayer brand is advertised as "the real Makoya herbal ointment".

The Money Show plays out some of Zam-Buk's iconic radio spots ("the hospital in your pocket") on branding expert Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot.

Rice picks the brand as his advertising hero of the week, explaining that Zam-Buk campaigns have been honoured by an unlikely source - the UK's History of Advertising Trust.

The Trust celebrates the advertising heritage of the UK, also providing case studies of effective advertising for training purposes.

That is the first time, I'm told, that there was ever a piece of an advertising campaign from South Africa included in what is essentially a British advertising archive... That in itself is quite an achievement.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

At its peak it had some 15 million loyal users I'm told, and it's certainly an iconic brand in the South African marketing landscape.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice says while the versatility of the product has contributed to this success, a simple and effective advertising campaign also played its part.

The advertising campaign was the brainchild of one of South Africa's leading creatives, Aubrey Malden.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think it's a good testimonial to Zam-Buk and to other brands to understand that when you get it right, advertising can be very effective indeed.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
