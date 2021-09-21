Rhino poaching takes off after short lockdown lull - 3797 left in Kruger Park
Rhino poaching decreased during the harder lockdowns – but it’s picking up again
The lack of tourists is impacting park budgets; rhino conservation does not come cheap
There are only 3529 white rhinos and 268 black rhinos left in Kruger Park, according to the recent report by South Africa National Parks (SANParks).
Kruger Park is still home to the world’s largest rhino population, despite their dwindling numbers.
From 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021, 249 rhinos were killed compared to 166 in the corresponding period last year and 318 in the corresponding period in 2019.
Mike Wills interviewed Dr Jo Shaw, Manager of WWF South Africa's Rhino Programme (scroll up to listen).
Although there was a lull during last year’s Covid lockdown, unfortunately poaching numbers have risen again…Dr Jo Shaw, Rhino Programme - WWF South Africa
In 2014, we were losing 1000 a year… There is more effort required to find rhinos today… A number of interventions have been successful…Dr Jo Shaw, Rhino Programme - WWF South Africa
I’d rather see a live rhino without a horn… It’s invasive, but it pays off… It grows back…Dr Jo Shaw, Rhino Programme - WWF South Africa
The reduction in tourism has had a devastating impact on park operating budgets… removing horns is not cheap…Dr Jo Shaw, Rhino Programme - WWF South Africa
Demand for horns goes back centuries… In Vietnam, it’s a symbol of new money… Demand for rhino horn has not gone away…Dr Jo Shaw, Rhino Programme - WWF South Africa
