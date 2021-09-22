You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
- Tuesday was the deadline for parties to submit candidate lists for the upcoming local government election
- The IEC will capture the lists on Wednesday and inform any candidates who have outstanding documents with non-compliance notices, which need to be handed in by Thursday.
At 5 pm on Tuesday, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officially ended the candidate registration process.
The IEC will make the final list available on 28 September.
In the meantime, they will be combing through the lists to see if all candidates whether they be independents or party members have jumped through all the required hoops to be on the ballot come 1 November.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of the IEC in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse about the closing of the candidate registration process on Tuesday, and what comes next.
Today we ensure that we have captured all the lists.Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape provincial electoral officer - IEC
Then we issue non-compliance notices to candidates who did not, for example, submit certain documents, for example, if we can't figure out what your ID number is. Those candidates have until tomorrow, [Thursday[ to come back to us with whatever outstanding documents they have.Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape provincial electoral officer - IEC
Then on Friday, we notify parties where candidates appear on more than one party list - sometimes parties are not aware that candidates are standing for more than one party.Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape provincial electoral officer - IEC
He says parties will then have an opportunity until Saturday to sort out any revised lists.
It is not an opportunity to submit a whole new list. It is just those particular candidates that may pop out and you can put somebody in his or her place there and then. It can be a new person.Michael Hendrickse, Western Cape provincial electoral officer - IEC
The public has until Thursday to lodge any objections about candidates, he adds.
Candidate requirements are set out in the Constitution, explains Hendrickse.
- The candidate must be a South African citizen
- The candidate must be a registered voter in the municipality in which they are standing for election
- The candidate may not be an unrehabilitated insolvent
- Candidates who have been sentenced to 12 months or more in prison for an offence with no option of a fine do not qualify and may not have a criminal record in the past five years.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN.
