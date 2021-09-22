SAA relaunches JHB to CPT on Friday – weekend flights are 80% full
-
SAA officially relaunches on Thursday (Johannesburg to Cape Town), adding Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Accra, and Kinshasa from 27 September
-
It will add Nigerian cities once Covid-19 restrictions in that country make traveling easier
-
The airline’s weekend flights are already 80% full
South African Airways (SAA) takes to the skies again on Thursday, almost a year and a half after being grounded.
It kicks off with three daily flights between Johannesburg to Cape Town.
From 27 September, SAA will operate daily return flights to Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo.
It will also fly to Accra and Kinshasa three times per week.
The airline will add to its route network in response to market conditions.
Voyager Miles due to expire on 31 March 2022 will remain valid until 31 March 2023.
“The focus right now is bringing back what's familiar,” said Simon Newton-Smith (Executive Commercial at SAA).
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Newton-Smith to find out more about the big relaunch (scroll up to listen).
The team is very excited for tomorrow… This is South African Airways… our job is getting people in the air…Simon Newton-Smith, Executive Commercial - South African Airways
We’re really making the customer the focus. We haven’t always been known for that… But the team is coming back with a refreshed mindset; it’s all about the customer.Simon Newton-Smith, Executive Commercial - South African Airways
Every market in the world is significantly smaller than it was pre-Covid…Simon Newton-Smith, Executive Commercial - South African Airways
We’re poised for Nigeria, but right now it’s not so easy for people to get in and out of Nigeria… When those requirements are lifted, we hope to be back in Nigeria… We have enough flexibility… to quickly add service.Simon Newton-Smith, Executive Commercial - South African Airways
… We have to rebuild loyalty that existed for a long time… It’s going to take time to build trust… Our loads over this first set of flights for the weekend are averaging 80% plus; we’re still taking bookings…Simon Newton-Smith, Executive Commercial - South African Airways
Source : https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/13635434545/
