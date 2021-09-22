'His killers are out there' - Sister of slain Heinz Park teacher pleads for info
- Veteran teacher Thulani Manqoyi was shot dead while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning
- His sister Nobuhle Manqoyi has urged anyone with information about his killing to come forward and contact the police
- Some community members claim that Manqoyi may have been shot by young boys who are former Heinz Park Primary pupils
The family of slain Heinz Park teacher Thulani Manqoyi has pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of his killers.
The 52-year-old Grade 6 teacher was shot and killed in his car on the school premises on Tuesday morning.
His sister Nobuhle Manqoyi has described him as a devoted teacher who had a heart-warming sense of humour.
She's asked anyone with info about the suspected gunmen to please come forward.
RELATED: 'It looks like it was a hit': Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school
The killers of my brother are out there... My brother was a harmless person.Nobuhle Manqoyi, sister of slain teacher
Please to the community of Cape Town, anyone with any information concerning the death of my brother, we plead with you to come out with any information.Nobuhle Manqoyi, sister of slain teacher
Samora Machel CPF spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana says police are following up on leads that may lead to the whereabouts of the two gunmen.
Locals claim that the two suspects are young boys who previously attended school at Heinz Park Primary.
Maqungwana believes that gang violence in the area may have spilled into the school community.
He says neighbourhood watches have been activated and the community has asked for police reinforcements to increase visibility in the area.
There are also rumours that suspects were previous learners... They are known to the community and the police are following leads to determine the whereabouts of the boys.Bongani Maqungwana, Spokesperson - Samora Machel CPF
These are young boys and I can confirm that they are less than 20 years [old] according to information that we are receiving from the community.Bongani Maqungwana, Spokesperson - Samora Machel CPF
More from Local
Western Cape should be moved to lockdown Level 1, says Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the easing of lockdown restrictions in the province.Read More
Cape Town entrepreneur aims to build up townships with his mini hardware stores
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to entrepreneur Yanga Njozela about his vision for container hardware stores across Cape Town communities.Read More
ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'Jacob Zuma is relying on conspiracies and conjecture'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Human rights group demands action over SA's teen pregnancy 'crisis'
Mandy Weiner speaks to the Legal Resources Centre's Charlene Kreuser about SA's teenage pregnancy crisisRead More
It was important for me to reclaim the word says 'Skeef' author Renaldo Schwarp
Lester Kiewit speaks to author and broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp about his book Skeef - about the South African LGBTQIA+ experienceRead More
'I never had closure' says Matthew Ohlsson's mom 24 years since he disppeared
Lester Kiewit speaks to Michelle Ohlsson, mother of Matthew Ohlsson who went missing outside his Cape Flats home 24 years ago.Read More
'If the Cape Flats doesn't rob you of your dreams, it takes your smile or life'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Brandon Eckardt, the CEO of the Life Changers Foundation, about violence and gangsterism on the Cape Flats.Read More
You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.Read More