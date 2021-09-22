'His killers are out there' - Sister of slain Heinz Park teacher pleads for info





Veteran teacher Thulani Manqoyi was shot dead while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Heinz Park Primary on Tuesday morning

His sister Nobuhle Manqoyi has urged anyone with information about his killing to come forward and contact the police

Some community members claim that Manqoyi may have been shot by young boys who are former Heinz Park Primary pupils

Thulani Manqoyi. Picture: Supplied

The family of slain Heinz Park teacher Thulani Manqoyi has pleaded with the public to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of his killers.

The 52-year-old Grade 6 teacher was shot and killed in his car on the school premises on Tuesday morning.

His sister Nobuhle Manqoyi has described him as a devoted teacher who had a heart-warming sense of humour.

She's asked anyone with info about the suspected gunmen to please come forward.

The killers of my brother are out there... My brother was a harmless person. Nobuhle Manqoyi, sister of slain teacher

Please to the community of Cape Town, anyone with any information concerning the death of my brother, we plead with you to come out with any information. Nobuhle Manqoyi, sister of slain teacher

Samora Machel CPF spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana says police are following up on leads that may lead to the whereabouts of the two gunmen.

Locals claim that the two suspects are young boys who previously attended school at Heinz Park Primary.

Maqungwana believes that gang violence in the area may have spilled into the school community.

He says neighbourhood watches have been activated and the community has asked for police reinforcements to increase visibility in the area.

There are also rumours that suspects were previous learners... They are known to the community and the police are following leads to determine the whereabouts of the boys. Bongani Maqungwana, Spokesperson - Samora Machel CPF

These are young boys and I can confirm that they are less than 20 years [old] according to information that we are receiving from the community. Bongani Maqungwana, Spokesperson - Samora Machel CPF