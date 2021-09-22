Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses

22 September 2021 11:05 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney.

  • There are six main types of “money personalities" – spenders, hoarders, borrowers, gamblers, shoppers, and investors

  • You are what you are – know thyself, and thy weaknesses

© faithie/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

Your personality affects your finances.

Your hopes and fears, insecurities, coping mechanisms (yes, you have them), and fantasies all play out when it comes to managing your money.

For some people, being frugal savers comes naturally while others easily shop ‘till they drop.

Some plan meticulously, while others live like there’s no tomorrow.

Wasanga Mehana interviewed Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney (scroll up to listen).

Spenders… they love indulging… They have buyer’s remorse… it doesn’t stop them… Hoarders… are excessively frugal… They have huge savings, but they’re always anxious about money… They downplay their wealth…

Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney

The borrower… doesn’t consider the impact of their actions on their future… Credit cards are always maxed out… A gambler… Losing money doesn’t stop them…

Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney

The shopper… they just love looking for bargains… They’re impulsive buyers… Their credit cards are maxed out… obsessed with buying and buying… They can’t resist…

Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney

The investor… They’re risk-takers, but they have clear goals. They have patience, knowledge, and discipline… Beginner investors might fall for get-rich-quick schemes…

Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney

Parents play a big role in how you handle money as a grownup… There’s nothing wrong with being a spender or shopper, but you need balance… You need to know the kind of person you are. You need to know your weaknesses…

Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney



