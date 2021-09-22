Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses
-
There are six main types of “money personalities" – spenders, hoarders, borrowers, gamblers, shoppers, and investors
-
You are what you are – know thyself, and thy weaknesses
Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.
Your personality affects your finances.
Your hopes and fears, insecurities, coping mechanisms (yes, you have them), and fantasies all play out when it comes to managing your money.
For some people, being frugal savers comes naturally while others easily shop ‘till they drop.
Some plan meticulously, while others live like there’s no tomorrow.
Wasanga Mehana interviewed Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney (scroll up to listen).
Spenders… they love indulging… They have buyer’s remorse… it doesn’t stop them… Hoarders… are excessively frugal… They have huge savings, but they’re always anxious about money… They downplay their wealth…Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney
The borrower… doesn’t consider the impact of their actions on their future… Credit cards are always maxed out… A gambler… Losing money doesn’t stop them…Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney
The shopper… they just love looking for bargains… They’re impulsive buyers… Their credit cards are maxed out… obsessed with buying and buying… They can’t resist…Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney
The investor… They’re risk-takers, but they have clear goals. They have patience, knowledge, and discipline… Beginner investors might fall for get-rich-quick schemes…Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney
Parents play a big role in how you handle money as a grownup… There’s nothing wrong with being a spender or shopper, but you need balance… You need to know the kind of person you are. You need to know your weaknesses…Athenkosi Sawutana, Content Creator - JustMoney
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88695899_man-with-head-in-the-clouds-thinking-about-his-dreams-with-captions-about-different-lifestyle-topics.html?vti=mmlostnt9z0danatli-1-20
More from MyMoney Online
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name.Read More
Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid
Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze.Read More
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund
Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test
Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.Read More
'Standard Bank offers self-service retrieval of PINs, putting clients at risk'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Tyres expire after 5 years, did you know? An insurer explains…
Lester Kiewit interviews Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More