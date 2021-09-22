'I never had closure' says Matthew Ohlsson's mom 24 years since he disppeared





- This year marks 24 years since 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson went missing from outside his home Mitchells Plain

- His mother, Michelle and sister Melanie have written a book about his disappearance

Matthew Ohlsson was just 9-years-old went he went missing outside his home in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

The Westville Primary School pupil had gone to fetch the garbage bin. He was never seen again.

24 years later his family has written about book about his disappearance.

Matthew's mom Michelle spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the book, The Matthew Ohlsson Story, Without A Trace.

A missing child is not just a missing child on a poster - a lot of lives are affected. Michelle Ohlsson, Founder - Concerned Parents Of Missing Children

I felt I needed to let the world know, this is what is going on behind the scenes, this is what we are going through. Michelle Ohlsson, Founder - Concerned Parents Of Missing Children

In the years since Matthew's disappearance on March 24, 1997, Michelle and her husband have set up the organisation Concerned Parents Of Missing Children, which has helped find dozens of missing kids.

However, Michelle says for her family, because the disappearance of Matthew remains a mystery, the book has provided some closure.

I didn't find a body yet, I didn't get a call from him saying I want you to leave me alone, I didn't get anything like that, so I don't have closure. Michelle Ohlsson, Founder - Concerned Parents Of Missing Children

Nothing can replace that emptiness inside of you. Michelle Ohlsson, Founder - Concerned Parents Of Missing Children

RELATED: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found