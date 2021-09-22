It was important for me to reclaim the word says 'Skeef' author Renaldo Schwarp





- 'Skeef' began life as a documentary written and produced by media personality Renaldo Schwarp

- The four-part documentary series won the SRC Award for Exceptional Achievement by an SU Alumnus at Stellenbosch University’s Rector’s Awards

- Schwarp has now published a book of the same name, taking a deeper look at the LGBTQIA experience in SA

The man behind an award-winning documentary series shining a light on the lived experiences of LGBTQI+ people in South Africa has put pen to paper, turning the programme into a book.

Skeef, written and produced by media personality Renaldo Schwarp debuted in 2019 and featuring the likes of comedian Marc Lottering and Kanarie co-writer Charl-Johan Lingenfelder sharing their stories.

Following on from the success of the documentary Schwarp has written a book, of the same name, which he says is a further exploration of what it means to be queer and Afrikaans.

Coming out is a universal experience but what frames our experiences is our cultural references and the way we were bought up. Renaldo Schwarp, Author - Skeef

Skeef is perhaps less offensive to LGBGTQI people than the word moffie, but it's a word that still damages a lot of people, especially in Afrikaans High Schools. Renaldo Schwarp, Author - Skeef

A lot of gay men, after the documentary came out, shared with me that they weren't happy with me using the word because it's still a word that hurts. Renaldo Schwarp, Author - Skeef

It was important for me to reclaim the word... Renaldo Schwarp, Author - Skeef

