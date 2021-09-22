Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show

22 September 2021 12:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Johnson & Johnson
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
The Morning Review
booster

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • One shot of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine seems to be less effective than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

  • Adding a second shot six months after the first, however, boosted effectiveness against symptomatic infection to 94%

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Johnson and Johnson, citing three studies, says booster shots offer 100% protection against severe disease.

Giving boosters after six months provided even more protection, the company said on Tuesday.

The results are in line with data from studies of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:28).

J&J doesn’t seem to give as much protection as the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna… Real-world studies… show that two doses of Johnson & Johnson… provide 94% protection against symptomatic infection, and much, much more protection against hospitalisation and death…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

… It’s the unvaccinated that are in hospitals with Covid-19.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



