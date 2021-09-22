Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show





One shot of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine seems to be less effective than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Adding a second shot six months after the first, however, boosted effectiveness against symptomatic infection to 94%

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Johnson and Johnson, citing three studies, says booster shots offer 100% protection against severe disease.

Giving boosters after six months provided even more protection, the company said on Tuesday.

The results are in line with data from studies of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:28).

J&J doesn’t seem to give as much protection as the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna… Real-world studies… show that two doses of Johnson & Johnson… provide 94% protection against symptomatic infection, and much, much more protection against hospitalisation and death… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire