Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show
-
One shot of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine seems to be less effective than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
-
Adding a second shot six months after the first, however, boosted effectiveness against symptomatic infection to 94%
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Johnson and Johnson, citing three studies, says booster shots offer 100% protection against severe disease.
Giving boosters after six months provided even more protection, the company said on Tuesday.
The results are in line with data from studies of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:28).
J&J doesn’t seem to give as much protection as the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna… Real-world studies… show that two doses of Johnson & Johnson… provide 94% protection against symptomatic infection, and much, much more protection against hospitalisation and death…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
… It’s the unvaccinated that are in hospitals with Covid-19.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries
Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).Read More
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students
Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola.Read More
'Expect further relaxation of Covid-19 rules - if infections keep on dropping'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
1.3m Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in SA – will go to rural areas only
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.Read More
Getting vaxxed against Covid-19 is a compassionate act of love - Reverend Behr
Refilwe Moloto interviews Reverend Berry Behr, Chairperson of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative.Read More
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated
John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
Allow booze sales on Saturdays too - scientists to Government
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Charles Parry (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, SA Medical Research Council).Read More
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero.Read More