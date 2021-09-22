Streaming issues? Report here
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations

22 September 2021 1:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Eskom
Nersa
Electricity
Load shedding
Chris Yelland
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
Karpowership
Karpowerships
Karpowership SA
Karpowership SA Coega
Karpowership SA Richards Bay
Karpowership SA Saldanha
EE Business Intelligence

Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.

  • There are many other issues outstanding – the generating license is not enough for the project to go ahead

  • Eskom has not yet agreed to buy electricity from Karpowership, and there’s a legal challenge pending

  • The granting of the license by Nersa is premature – it was probably pushed by the government, according to Yelland

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved generating licenses for three Karpowerships.

It won a government tender in March but was the deal was blocked due to environmental concerns.

Greenpeace Africa called the approval “inexplicable” and the project “destructive and costly”.

“It will lock South Africa into a high emissions trajectory,” Greenpeace’s Nhlanhla Sibisi said.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence (scroll up to listen).

It’s not sufficient for these projects to go forward… There’s a whole series of activities still outstanding…

Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence

Eskom has not yet agreed that it will enter into a power purchase agreement with Karpowership… There’s a legal challenge that’ll only be heard in December…

Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy… feels that gas is very necessary… It’s premature to issue the licenses… They [government] are pushing Nersa…

Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence



Share this:
