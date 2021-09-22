Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations
There are many other issues outstanding – the generating license is not enough for the project to go ahead
Eskom has not yet agreed to buy electricity from Karpowership, and there’s a legal challenge pending
The granting of the license by Nersa is premature – it was probably pushed by the government, according to Yelland
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved generating licenses for three Karpowerships.
Media Statement - NERSA approves seven generation licences for the RMIPPPP preferred bidders. pic.twitter.com/TnQnwa3bIL— NERSA_ZA (@NERSA_ZA) September 21, 2021
It won a government tender in March but was the deal was blocked due to environmental concerns.
Greenpeace Africa called the approval “inexplicable” and the project “destructive and costly”.
“It will lock South Africa into a high emissions trajectory,” Greenpeace’s Nhlanhla Sibisi said.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence (scroll up to listen).
It’s not sufficient for these projects to go forward… There’s a whole series of activities still outstanding…Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
Eskom has not yet agreed that it will enter into a power purchase agreement with Karpowership… There’s a legal challenge that’ll only be heard in December…Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy… feels that gas is very necessary… It’s premature to issue the licenses… They [government] are pushing Nersa…Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MV_Karadeniz_Powership_Do%C4%9Fan_Bey#/media/File:Dogan_Bey.JPG
