Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations





There are many other issues outstanding – the generating license is not enough for the project to go ahead

Eskom has not yet agreed to buy electricity from Karpowership, and there’s a legal challenge pending

The granting of the license by Nersa is premature – it was probably pushed by the government, according to Yelland

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved generating licenses for three Karpowerships.

It won a government tender in March but was the deal was blocked due to environmental concerns.

Greenpeace Africa called the approval “inexplicable” and the project “destructive and costly”.

“It will lock South Africa into a high emissions trajectory,” Greenpeace’s Nhlanhla Sibisi said.

It’s not sufficient for these projects to go forward… There’s a whole series of activities still outstanding… Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence

Eskom has not yet agreed that it will enter into a power purchase agreement with Karpowership… There’s a legal challenge that’ll only be heard in December… Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy… feels that gas is very necessary… It’s premature to issue the licenses… They [government] are pushing Nersa… Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence