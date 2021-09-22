Human rights group demands action over SA's teen pregnancy 'crisis'





- In the W.C, in the 12 months leading up to June 2021, a total of 314 babies were delivered to girls aged 10 - 14 years old

- Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said recently that teenage pregnancy numbers in South Africa represented a 'national crisis'

- The Legal Resources Centre has written a letter to the Minister raising concerns around the crisis and high pupil dropout rates

Image: © rawpixel/ 123rf.com

Human rights group the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) has written a letter to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, raising concerns around the high rate of teenage pregnancies and dropout rates in South Africa.

Earlier this month Motshekga said teen pregnancies in South Africa were a 'national crisis' and a 'societal failing' that needed urgent action.

Teen pregnancies have been in the spotlight recently since the Gauteng Department of Health released a report revealing a 60% increase in the number of children born to teen mothers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some cases, the girls were as young as 10 years old.

According to figures provided by the Western Cape government, in the 12 months leading up to June 2021, a total of 314 babies were delivered to girls aged 10 - 14 years old.

Mandy Weiner speaks to the Legal Resources Centre's Charlene Kreuser who says one of their concerns is that so few statutory rape cases are being reported.

We want them to create communication channels between the education and health departments as well as SAPS. Charlene Kreuser, Candidate attorney - Legal Resources Centre

We want them to finalise the teenage pregnancy policy that has been in the draft stages since 2018. Charlene Kreuser, Candidate attorney - Legal Resources Centre

Comprehensive sex education in South African really needs a push forward, to ensure boys and girls received adequate education on their bodies and their rights. Charlene Kreuser, Candidate attorney - Legal Resources Centre

RELATED: Why statistics on teenage pregnancy don't tell the full story

ALSO RELATED: 23 226 teenage pregnancies recorded in Gauteng in a year

RELATED: Can you imagine a life without sex? People explain their reasons for abstaining