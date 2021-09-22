Hlophe ditches application to halt impeachment and suspenson: 'It was premature'
- Cape Judge President John Hlophe has dropped his application to block impeachment proceedings against him and his potential suspension
- The Judges Matter project says Hlophe's legal counsel has realised that the application was premature
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has abandoned his urgent application to stop his possible impeachment and suspension.
Hlophe had approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in a bid to block Parliament from instituting impeachment proceedings against him and to stop the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from recommending his suspension to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
His legal counsel agreed to drop the urgent application when the matter was heard in court on Wednesday morning.
Judges Matter advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says Hlophe's counsel conceded that the interdict application was premature.
Ndlebe says Parliament has not begun impeachment proceedings and the JSC is still deciding on whether or not to recommend that Ramaphosa suspend Hlophe.
A new court date will be set to hear the second part of Hlophe’s application.
Hlophe wants the JSC’s finding of gross misconduct against him overturned. "That's the part that the court will now deal with", Ndlebe explains.
In August, the JSC voted that Hlophe should be removed from office after he was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal earlier this year.
It's only around the urgency of the matter.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
Parliament had not undertaken any steps or proceedings when it comes to the impeachment of Judge President John Hlophe or his suspension.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
It was very premature of him to go to court and request a stay of the impeachment proceedings and the suspension because that process has not been undertaken. That is what the court basically said.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
Source : www.judiciary.org.za
