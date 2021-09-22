'Jacob Zuma is relying on conspiracies and conjecture'
Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers on Wednesday continued to argue for prosecutor Billy Downer to be removed from Zuma’s corruption case.
They claimed that Downer was guilty of criminal conduct.
Zuma and weapons manufacturer Thales face fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze (scroll up to listen).
… He says the former President is relying on conspiracies and conjecture…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
… He will need some time before he comes back with a judgment…Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
Watch the proceedings live:
More from Local
Western Cape should be moved to lockdown Level 1, says Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the easing of lockdown restrictions in the province.Read More
Cape Town entrepreneur aims to build up townships with his mini hardware stores
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to entrepreneur Yanga Njozela about his vision for container hardware stores across Cape Town communities.Read More
ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Human rights group demands action over SA's teen pregnancy 'crisis'
Mandy Weiner speaks to the Legal Resources Centre's Charlene Kreuser about SA's teenage pregnancy crisisRead More
'His killers are out there' - Sister of slain Heinz Park teacher pleads for info
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Thulani Manqoyi's sister, Nobuhle Manqoyi, and Samora Machel CPF spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana.Read More
It was important for me to reclaim the word says 'Skeef' author Renaldo Schwarp
Lester Kiewit speaks to author and broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp about his book Skeef - about the South African LGBTQIA+ experienceRead More
'I never had closure' says Matthew Ohlsson's mom 24 years since he disppeared
Lester Kiewit speaks to Michelle Ohlsson, mother of Matthew Ohlsson who went missing outside his Cape Flats home 24 years ago.Read More
'If the Cape Flats doesn't rob you of your dreams, it takes your smile or life'
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Brandon Eckardt, the CEO of the Life Changers Foundation, about violence and gangsterism on the Cape Flats.Read More
You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.Read More
More from Politics
Western Cape should be moved to lockdown Level 1, says Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the easing of lockdown restrictions in the province.Read More
ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Hlophe ditches application to halt impeachment and suspenson: 'It was premature'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about judge Hlophe's court challenge.Read More
You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.Read More
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions
One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.Read More
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'
Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.Read More
Zuma 'out of options', former president takes battle to African court
Mandy Weiner speaks to legal expert Advocate Modidima Mannya about the legal options left open for Jacob ZumaRead More
State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma’s medical records
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA
Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed.Read More