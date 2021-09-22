'Jacob Zuma is relying on conspiracies and conjecture'





Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers on Wednesday continued to argue for prosecutor Billy Downer to be removed from Zuma’s corruption case.

They claimed that Downer was guilty of criminal conduct.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Zuma and weapons manufacturer Thales face fraud, graft and racketeering charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze (scroll up to listen).

… He says the former President is relying on conspiracies and conjecture… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

… He will need some time before he comes back with a judgment… Babalo Ndenze, parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

Watch the proceedings live: