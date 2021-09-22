Cape Town entrepreneur aims to build up townships with his mini hardware stores
- Yanga Njozela is the CEO and founder of The Hardware Co.
- His vision is to run a chain of micro-hardware stores using industrial shipping containers to service townships across Cape Town
- The Hardware Co. opened its first container store in Khayelitsha last year and another one is launching soon
Entrepreneur Yanga Njozela is the founder of a local business that's building township communities and making hardware accessible to residents.
The Hardware Co. is a business that aims to build micro hardware stores in shipping containers to help service low-income areas across Cape Town.
Njozela says the mini hardware stores create convenience for community members who have limited access to building materials and tools where they live.
The first container hardware store was opened in Khayelitsha in October 2020 and a second one is expected to open its doors soon.
The Hardware Co. has received support and mentorship from the family-owned hardware chain Brights Hardware after Njozela approached the company to help him start his own hardware business.
A lot of our communities struggled with that. Not having hardware stores nearby in the community and having to spend a lot of money on transport to go outside of the community to get your supplies.Yanga Njozela, Founder - The Hardware Co.
The need was there from the beginning and we are just happy to identify the opportunity.Yanga Njozela, Founder - The Hardware Co.
Inside the store, we've got your everyday DIY, screws, nuts, and bolts.Yanga Njozela, Founder - The Hardware Co.
We looked at what are the fast-moving goods that one would be looking for and running outside of the township to go and get, and we've put them all in the shipping container for the convenience of the community.Yanga Njozela, Founder - The Hardware Co.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CIVxoabJwZf/
