The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte

22 September 2021 2:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
ANC
IEC
Elections
Politics
Jessie Duarte
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
2021 municipal elections
Tshidi Madia
2021 Local Government Election

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.

The African National Congress (ANC) has met the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s deadline for submitting its list of candidates for the 2021 local elections.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Wednesday said it was the party’s most diverse list yet; it includes young people, the LGBTQI+ community, and persons with disabilities.

About 46% of its list consists of women.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte at a media briefing on 22 September 2021. Pictures: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Click here for all our 2021 local government election coverage in one place.

The ANC is fielding candidates for all 4468 wards and 257 candidates for the metros.

Its new method of selecting candidates gives people from the different cities, villages and towns the final say on who should represent them.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).

They also removed people from their lists… facing corruption charges… They said they’ve done their due diligence…

Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News



