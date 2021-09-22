ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte
The African National Congress (ANC) has met the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s deadline for submitting its list of candidates for the 2021 local elections.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Wednesday said it was the party’s most diverse list yet; it includes young people, the LGBTQI+ community, and persons with disabilities.
About 46% of its list consists of women.
Click here for all our 2021 local government election coverage in one place.
The ANC is fielding candidates for all 4468 wards and 257 candidates for the metros.
Its new method of selecting candidates gives people from the different cities, villages and towns the final say on who should represent them.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia (scroll up to listen).
They also removed people from their lists… facing corruption charges… They said they’ve done their due diligence…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.Read More
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA
Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed.Read More
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA.Read More
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.Read More
New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting
Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC.Read More
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration weekend.Read More
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'
KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents.Read More
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September
John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape.Read More