Western Cape should be moved to lockdown Level 1, says Winde





Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape must be urgently moved to Lockdown Alert Level 1

Winde has also reiterated his call for an end to the National State of Disaster

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter.

Premier Alan Winde is pushing for the Western Cape to be moved to lockdown Level 1 as soon as possible.

He's called for a further easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the end of the National State of Disaster.

"This move will provide much-needed support to our economy and enable us to get the balance right in saving both lives and jobs in our province", Winde says in a statement.

The Western Cape must be moved to Alert Level 1 as soon as possible, with a clear plan to terminate the National State of Disaster. This will provide much needed support to our economy and enable us to save lives and jobs in our province.



Winde argues that Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape have continued to decrease as the province exits the third wave of infections.

He has warned that the government cannot use the National State of Disaster as an "extreme tool" forever.

The premier says he'll be making a request to the national government to provide a clear plan on when the National State of Disaster will come to an end.