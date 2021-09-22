Streaming issues? Report here
Schools should scrap academic awards, says PhD researcher Shakira Akabor

22 September 2021 6:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Education
inclusive education
academic awards
shool rewards
Shakira Akabor
PhD research

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Postdoctoral Research Fellow Shakira Akabor about rewarding learners for academic achievement.
  • Education researcher Shakira Akabor says rewarding academic achievement in schools creates barriers
  • Akabor argues that scholastic awards do not advance inclusive education in South Africa
  • She conducted PhD research on the impact of visibly rewarding learners for academic achievement
© victority/123rf.com

The culture of school rewards is inconsistent with the aims of inclusive education, says education researcher Shakira Akabor.

Akabor argues that rewarding learners using badges, accolades, awards, and ranking systems can be exclusionary.

Her PhD research has found that academic achievement awards create barriers to inclusive education.

Akabor says inclusive education strives for the best outcome for all learners, not "a select few that we generally tend to praise".

Ideally, learners should not be working for a reward, but because they enjoy learning, she says.

According to Akabor, academic rewards only benefit learners who are motivated by extrinsic factors.

"What about the learners that are internally motivated, what about the learners that are self-motivated? Do they not deserve recognition?", she asks.

My idea is that we should take it away altogether because then there would be no competitive system and all children would be valued for their efforts.

Shakira  Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa

What I found in my study is that this makes a lot of people very unhappy, not only people who don't win awards or who missed the criteria by a few points, but also those who do win awards.

Shakira  Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa

66% of the learners who responded in my study were award-winners themselves and they had many concerns and issues.

Shakira  Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa

All learners are not motivated by the same thing.

Shakira  Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa



