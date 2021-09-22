Schools should scrap academic awards, says PhD researcher Shakira Akabor
- Education researcher Shakira Akabor says rewarding academic achievement in schools creates barriers
- Akabor argues that scholastic awards do not advance inclusive education in South Africa
- She conducted PhD research on the impact of visibly rewarding learners for academic achievement
The culture of school rewards is inconsistent with the aims of inclusive education, says education researcher Shakira Akabor.
Akabor argues that rewarding learners using badges, accolades, awards, and ranking systems can be exclusionary.
Her PhD research has found that academic achievement awards create barriers to inclusive education.
Akabor says inclusive education strives for the best outcome for all learners, not "a select few that we generally tend to praise".
Ideally, learners should not be working for a reward, but because they enjoy learning, she says.
According to Akabor, academic rewards only benefit learners who are motivated by extrinsic factors.
"What about the learners that are internally motivated, what about the learners that are self-motivated? Do they not deserve recognition?", she asks.
My idea is that we should take it away altogether because then there would be no competitive system and all children would be valued for their efforts.Shakira Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa
What I found in my study is that this makes a lot of people very unhappy, not only people who don't win awards or who missed the criteria by a few points, but also those who do win awards.Shakira Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa
66% of the learners who responded in my study were award-winners themselves and they had many concerns and issues.Shakira Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa
All learners are not motivated by the same thing.Shakira Akabor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow - University of South Africa
