Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata
The brittle peace brokered by the Western Cape blood-soaked taxi industry was shot to pieces yesterday as four men were gunned down at a taxi rank in Joe Slovo in Milnerton. Three of the victims died and the fourth was taken to hospital.
This comes after a few weeks of relative calm in a year that has claimed more than fifty lives in a brutal war over lucrative routes.
In July the national transport minister came to the province and held urgent peace. Then the Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell shut down the key Paarl/Bellville route, where most incidents had occurred, for a period of time.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association's (Cata) Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings.
It is very tragic and it is disappointing.Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata
The details are sketchy at the moment but four operators from Cata were shot at the rank there.Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata
Three of the men shot died, he confirms.
Hermanus says they suspect the shooting was directed at Cata members.
We are doing our own investigations to try and understand what triggered this because it has been quiet for almost a month now since the last violence we saw between the two mother bodies.Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata
Hermanus does not believe the latest shooting is connected to the Paarl/Bellville route.
So we don't want to speculate or raise alarm. This incident does in no way mean that the peace deal that was signed by the two mother bodies is now in jeopardy.Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata
We are doing everything to ensure we honour the peace deal and that we allow the law to take its course.Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata
Hermanus says it is concerning that two weeks ago there was another operator from the Joe Slovo rank who was aligned to Cata was shot and killed in Mfuleni.
So we think there might be a problem in that area, in Joe Slovo. We want to isolate that as an area of concern but not to say that Cat and Codeta are back at war.Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata
No suspects have yet been aprehended.
We do not have any leads, unfortunately.Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cata
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
