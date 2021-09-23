New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19
- A booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine increases protection against Covid-19 to 94%
- The single-shot J&J jab still has strong and long-lasting protection against the virus
- However, the vaccine manufacturer has released new data showing the positive impact of a booster shot given after two months
- UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer says scientists around the world are still uncovering more about how to best use Covid-19 vaccines
New data has shown that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides 94% protection against symptomatic Covid-19 infection, compared to 70% protection with a single dose.
The drug company announced that two doses of the Jonhson & Johnson jab could offer efficacy levels similar to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
RELATED: Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show
According to the company, taking a booster dose of the J&J jab 56 days after the single-shot vaccine gives 100% protection against severe disease.
While a single shot of the J&J vaccine provides strong and long-lasting protection, a booster shot "further increases protection against Covid-19 and is expected to extend the duration of protection significantly."
RELATED: SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé
UCT public health specialist Professor Landon Myer says the new data that is emerging will help develop the scientific understanding of Covid-19 vaccines.
Once 80% of South Africa's population is vaccinated, health authorities may consider using J&J booster shots for high-risk groups such as healthcare workers and over-60s, the prof adds.
It certainly increases the levels of protection, particularly against severe disease. The 100% efficacy against mortality-related Covid-19 is a powerful data point.Professor Landon Myer, Director - School of Public Health & Family Medicine (UCT)
It suggests that the J&J efficacy doesn't wean after the first dose, but when you provide a second dose 56 days later, it's bumped up to these very high levels which are comparable to - and probably exceed in some regards - the Pfizer and Moderna level of efficacy and outcomes.Professor Landon Myer, Director - School of Public Health & Family Medicine (UCT)
As we learn more about boosting overtime, we will start to think... for high-risk groups...Professor Landon Myer, Director - School of Public Health & Family Medicine (UCT)
I think this kind of new information is good and positive. We are learning more about how best to use these vaccines. We're certainly refining and developing our understanding.Professor Landon Myer, Director - School of Public Health & Family Medicine (UCT)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
More from World
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and EuroRead More
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight
Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid
Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place.Read More
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated
John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Swedish couple banned from naming child 'Vladimir Putin'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More