Lunch with Pippa Hudson
On the couch - director Meg Rickards on Kaalgat Karel
SA man jailed for not paying maintenance - and still owes his ex-wife R1.2m

23 September 2021 12:33 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Child maintenance
Maintenance defaulters
Maintenance Act
spousal maintenance
Wesley Rogers
Andrei Potgieter

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Wesley Rogers about the landmark judgment against maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter.
  • Maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter lost his bid to overturn a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence last month
  • Potgieter was sentenced in 2018 for failing to pay spousal and child maintenance worth R1.2m but he then tried to appeal the ruling
  • His ex-wife's attorney, Wesley Rogers, says Potgieter is still liable to pay the money despite his incarceration
© andreyuu/123rf.com

Maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter is still liable to fork out R1.2 million worth of spousal and child maintenance despite going to jail for non-payment.

Potgieter lost his appeal against the four-and-a-half-year prison sentence that he was slapped with back in 2018.

In July 2018, the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court found the businessman guilty of contravening the Maintenance Act, after he failed to pay more than R1.2 million worth of maintenance over a four-year period.

He was sentenced to an effective four-and-a-half-years in prison which he unsuccessfully tried to appeal in the High Court.

It's believed that Potgieter is the first person to be jailed in South Africa for flouting the Maintenance Act.

His ex-wife, Louise Nell, is still entitled to the R1.2 million, according to her lawyer Wesley Rogers.

RELATED: Prison time for maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist

Rogers says the landmark judgment is proof that there are grounds to pursue criminal prosecution in such cases.

"This case has allowed the legal fraternity to realise that this is an effective way of getting restitution", he tells CapeTalk.

Rogers says his client will be pursuing other avenues in order to get the money that is owed to her after Potgieter allegedly hid his assets.

Just because Mr. Potgieter has been sent to jail, in terms of his defaulting on his maintenance, does not expunge his obligation to still pay my client the R1.2 million in arrears.

Wesley Rogers, Attorney

This judgement is the first time a court has given maximum effect to a punishment provision for a maintenance defaulter.

Wesley Rogers, Attorney

In terms of the law, it sets a precedent. The High Court has confirmed the sentence so it is precedent-setting should a lower court encounter similar facts.

Wesley Rogers, Attorney

A lower court is now perfectly entitled and, if it falls within the jurisdiction of South Gauteng [High Court], in fact obliged to follow the sentencing procedures that have been set out in this case.

Wesley Rogers, Attorney



