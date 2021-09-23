Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD

23 September 2021 1:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
South Africa
nicd
vaccine rollout
vaccine targets
Dr. Michelle Groome
vaccine coverage

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NICD's surveillance head Dr. Michelle Groome about the vaccine rollout in South Africa.
  • The NICD says the majority of the adult population in SA has not been vaccinated yet
  • NICD's Dr. Michelle Groome says vaccination will have an impact ahead of the upcoming Covid-19 waves
© Horst Koenemund/123rf.com

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says approximately 30% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Dr. Michelle Groome, head of the NICD's public health, surveillance and response division, says just over 20% of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated.

While this progress is encouraging, Dr. Groome warns that there is still a long road ahead before meeting national vaccine targets.

The health expert says prioritising the vaccine rollout will help minimise the impact of upcoming Covid-19 waves.

RELATED: New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19

We're making positive inroads in the right direction.

We're making positive inroads in the right direction.

Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD

Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD

Vaccination will definitely have an impact as we look [ahead] to further Covid-19 resurgences.

Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD

Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD



