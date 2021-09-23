Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD
- The NICD says the majority of the adult population in SA has not been vaccinated yet
- NICD's Dr. Michelle Groome says vaccination will have an impact ahead of the upcoming Covid-19 waves
South Africa has not yet vaccinated the majority of the adult population despite increasing vaccine coverage.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says approximately 30% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.
Dr. Michelle Groome, head of the NICD's public health, surveillance and response division, says just over 20% of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated.
While this progress is encouraging, Dr. Groome warns that there is still a long road ahead before meeting national vaccine targets.
The health expert says prioritising the vaccine rollout will help minimise the impact of upcoming Covid-19 waves.
RELATED: New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19
We're making positive inroads in the right direction.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD
30% of the adult population has received at least one dose and it's just over 20% that are fully vaccinated... but I think we've still got a long way to go in order to have vaccinated most of our adults.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD
Vaccination will definitely have an impact as we look [ahead] to further Covid-19 resurgences.Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD
