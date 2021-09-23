Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD





The NICD says the majority of the adult population in SA has not been vaccinated yet

NICD's Dr. Michelle Groome says vaccination will have an impact ahead of the upcoming Covid-19 waves

South Africa has not yet vaccinated the majority of the adult population despite increasing vaccine coverage.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says approximately 30% of the adult population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Dr. Michelle Groome, head of the NICD's public health, surveillance and response division, says just over 20% of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated.

While this progress is encouraging, Dr. Groome warns that there is still a long road ahead before meeting national vaccine targets.

The health expert says prioritising the vaccine rollout will help minimise the impact of upcoming Covid-19 waves.

We're making positive inroads in the right direction. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD

30% of the adult population has received at least one dose and it's just over 20% that are fully vaccinated... but I think we've still got a long way to go in order to have vaccinated most of our adults. Dr Michelle Groome, Head of the Division of Public Health, Surveillance and Response - NICD