Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status





The City of Cape Town's James Vos says he'll be taking up the travel red list issue with UK High Commissioner

Vos says the UK government’s reasoning doesn't make sense

A number of health experts and tourism bodies have slammed UK's decision to keep SA on red list

Image: © Svitlana Hulko/ 123rf.com

The City of Cape Town says it will be raising the issue of South Africa's red list status with the British High Commissioner to SA.

The City's James Vos says he'll be escalating discussions after being in contact with UK government officials.

Vos, who's the mayoral committee member for economic opportunities, says South Africa’s continued inclusion on the UK's travel red list does not make sense.

The British government has seemingly kept SA on the red list because of the Beta variant of Covid-19 that was first identified in the country.

Vos has questioned this reasoning and urged the UK government to base its actions on science and rationality.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he stresses that Cape Town is destination-ready with a thorough and successful vaccine rollout.

He warns that the impact of the red list on South Africa’s economy is devastating with an estimated R26 million in much-needed revenue being lost every single day.