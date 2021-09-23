Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt





Unisa has to change its language policy to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, the Constitutional Court has ruled.

Despite losing the case, the university says it has every intention of complying with the judgment.

Obviously, we are very elated with the judgment, but the proof lies in the pudding. So now we will have to monitor what Unisa is going to do. Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive - Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign

Unisa has until 2023 to implement the ruling, she adds.