Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt
Unisa has to change its language policy to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, the Constitutional Court has ruled.
Despite losing the case, the university says it has every intention of complying with the judgment.
Obviously, we are very elated with the judgment, but the proof lies in the pudding. So now we will have to monitor what Unisa is going to do.Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive - Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign
Unisa has until 2023 to implement the ruling, she adds.
More from Politics
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence
Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence.Read More
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings.Read More
Western Cape should be moved to lockdown Level 1, says Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the easing of lockdown restrictions in the province.Read More
ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Hlophe ditches application to halt impeachment and suspenson: 'It was premature'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about judge Hlophe's court challenge.Read More
'Jacob Zuma is relying on conspiracies and conjecture'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.Read More
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions
One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.Read More
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'
Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.Read More