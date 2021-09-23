Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court





A lawyer has been arrested at the Bellville Magistrates Court for being in possession of drugs

The police believe that the drugs were meant for the client he was representing in court

#sapsWC The vigilance of a Bellville court orderly led to the arrest of a 39yr-old lawyer this morning after he was caught in possession of drugs, ostensibly meant for an accused he was representing. MEhttps://t.co/z19CT5yyEk pic.twitter.com/Ftjm2tdp8C — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 22, 2021

A Cape Town lawyer was arrested in court on Wednesday for drug possession.

The 39-year-old was caught with 200 mandrax tablets and tik to the combined street value of R96,00 found in the green plastic bag he was carrying with him.

According to the police, the man was nabbed thanks to the vigilance of a Bellville court orderly who noticed the lawyer with a green plastic bag that drew his attention.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says the lawyer was excused during court proceedings because the presiding magistrate suspected that he was intoxicated.

"As he left the court, the court orderly followed him and conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of 200 mandrax tablets and tik to the combined street value of R9,600 found in the green plastic bag he was carrying with him", says Traut.

The lawyer who resides in Khayelitsha was arrested and is expected to make his court appearance at the same court where he was arrested once he has been charged.

The circumstances surrounding the matter are still under police investigation.