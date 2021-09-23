Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court
- A lawyer has been arrested at the Bellville Magistrates Court for being in possession of drugs
- The police believe that the drugs were meant for the client he was representing in court
#sapsWC The vigilance of a Bellville court orderly led to the arrest of a 39yr-old lawyer this morning after he was caught in possession of drugs, ostensibly meant for an accused he was representing. MEhttps://t.co/z19CT5yyEk pic.twitter.com/Ftjm2tdp8C— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 22, 2021
A Cape Town lawyer was arrested in court on Wednesday for drug possession.
The 39-year-old was caught with 200 mandrax tablets and tik to the combined street value of R96,00 found in the green plastic bag he was carrying with him.
According to the police, the man was nabbed thanks to the vigilance of a Bellville court orderly who noticed the lawyer with a green plastic bag that drew his attention.
Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says the lawyer was excused during court proceedings because the presiding magistrate suspected that he was intoxicated.
"As he left the court, the court orderly followed him and conducted a search which resulted in the discovery of 200 mandrax tablets and tik to the combined street value of R9,600 found in the green plastic bag he was carrying with him", says Traut.
The lawyer who resides in Khayelitsha was arrested and is expected to make his court appearance at the same court where he was arrested once he has been charged.
The circumstances surrounding the matter are still under police investigation.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More
The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.Read More
Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the DA's Western Cape Spokesperson for Community Safety, Reagen Allen.Read More
Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status
The City of Cape Town has urged the UK gov to remove South Africa from the red list and allow British travellers to visit their favourite holiday destination.Read More
Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NICD's surveillance head Dr. Michelle Groome about the vaccine rollout in South Africa.Read More
SA man jailed for not paying maintenance - and still owes his ex-wife R1.2m
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Wesley Rogers about the landmark judgment against maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter.Read More
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings.Read More
Schools should scrap academic awards, says PhD researcher Shakira Akabor
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Postdoctoral Research Fellow Shakira Akabor about rewarding learners for academic achievement.Read More