DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station





The DA says it's concerned about under-resourced police stations in Western Cape crime hotspots

The DA says under-resourced police stations in the Western Cape are having a negative impact on vulnerable communities that are plagued by violent crime.

At Grassy Park police station, a total of 31 detectives each carry a caseload of about 250 dockets, according to DA community safety spokesperson, Reagen Allen.

Allen claims that international standards require 30 dockets per detective for them to effectively "do the job".

Allen paid a visit to the Grassy Park SAPS station after learning that there have been seven murders in the area in the last three weeks.

He says detectives ae not coping with caseloads as the community battles with gang violence and drug abuse.

"SAPS is being starved of resources from a national level", Allen tells CapeTalk.

He claims that more police resourses are needed for stations across the Western Cape to combat increasing mob justice.

We found out that the actual number of SAPS members at the station stands at a mere 116, although what SAPS should actually have in Grassy Park is 160. Reagen Allen, Spokesperson for Community Safety - DA Western Cape

There's only 78% of human resources, of manpower, which contributes to communities being even more vulnerable. Reagen Allen, Spokesperson for Community Safety - DA Western Cape

A community like Grassy Park which services approximately 160,000 residents should ideally have 450 SAPS members to man such a station. Reagen Allen, Spokesperson for Community Safety - DA Western Cape