DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station
- The DA says it's concerned about under-resourced police stations in Western Cape crime hotspots
- At the Grassy Park police station, a total of 31 detectives each carry a caseload of about 250 dockets
- DA spokesperson on community safety, Reagen Allen, says the party plans to take the police ministry to task
The DA says under-resourced police stations in the Western Cape are having a negative impact on vulnerable communities that are plagued by violent crime.
At Grassy Park police station, a total of 31 detectives each carry a caseload of about 250 dockets, according to DA community safety spokesperson, Reagen Allen.
Allen claims that international standards require 30 dockets per detective for them to effectively "do the job".
Allen paid a visit to the Grassy Park SAPS station after learning that there have been seven murders in the area in the last three weeks.
He says detectives ae not coping with caseloads as the community battles with gang violence and drug abuse.
"SAPS is being starved of resources from a national level", Allen tells CapeTalk.
He claims that more police resourses are needed for stations across the Western Cape to combat increasing mob justice.
We found out that the actual number of SAPS members at the station stands at a mere 116, although what SAPS should actually have in Grassy Park is 160.Reagen Allen, Spokesperson for Community Safety - DA Western Cape
There's only 78% of human resources, of manpower, which contributes to communities being even more vulnerable.Reagen Allen, Spokesperson for Community Safety - DA Western Cape
A community like Grassy Park which services approximately 160,000 residents should ideally have 450 SAPS members to man such a station.Reagen Allen, Spokesperson for Community Safety - DA Western Cape
We've seen shifts in visible policing where SAPS members are drained, they are overstretched, and overburdened, hence it is so difficult for them to perform their jobs.Reagen Allen, Spokesperson for Community Safety - DA Western Cape
Source : Winnie Theletsane/EWN
More from Local
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More
The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.Read More
Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court
Police confiscated 200 mandrax tablets and tik from a lawyer who was allegedly intoxicated in court.Read More
Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status
The City of Cape Town has urged the UK gov to remove South Africa from the red list and allow British travellers to visit their favourite holiday destination.Read More
Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NICD's surveillance head Dr. Michelle Groome about the vaccine rollout in South Africa.Read More
SA man jailed for not paying maintenance - and still owes his ex-wife R1.2m
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Wesley Rogers about the landmark judgment against maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter.Read More
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings.Read More
Schools should scrap academic awards, says PhD researcher Shakira Akabor
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Postdoctoral Research Fellow Shakira Akabor about rewarding learners for academic achievement.Read More