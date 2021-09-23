Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
Following the acquisition of South Africa's largest and oldest independent label, Gallo Record Company, Arena Holdings has partnered with Content Connect Africa (CCA), which is one of Africa's largest content aggregators. To demonstrate its interest in the future of the African music business.
The concept developed by Content Connect Africa and Gallo is based on years of experience and the global experience of their partner shareholder DJ Black Coffee who is set to allow emerging artists to benefit from the slipstream of established artists into a regional and international success.
Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella mentioned that This agreement has been in the works for a long time and positions them to become one of the continent's top entertainment organisations.
It is one of the most important money producers for artists across Africa, owing to the availability of streaming services and the high cost of data. Many artists and content creators rely on CRBT (caller ringback tone) as one of their primary sources of income.Antos Stella, CEO - Content Connect Africa
This partnership between Gallo and Content Connect Africa brings two major forces in the entertainment industry together. We know Gallo has a long history and probably represents the continent's largest catalog of intellectual properties, and bringing our young artists and audiences to the table puts us in a position to be one of the continent's largest entertainment companies.Antos Stella, CEO - Content Connect Africa
We've managed to keep our African roots. When we were looking for a new shareholder, one of the things we wanted to keep in mind was the importance of preserving intellectual property in Africa, not to imply that there is anything wrong with global partners.Antos Stella, CEO - Content Connect Africa
The future of Africa, whether through music or movies, is tremendous on the continent and beyond, which is why this partnership will benefit both content makers and artists.Antos Stella, CEO - Content Connect Africa
This article first appeared on 702 : Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
