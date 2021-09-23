Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand





The Western Cape is rapidly exiting the third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to the health department

News Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions, and deaths continuing to decline, but vaccine demand is also dropping

Jody Ziervogel was the first person to use the Athlone Stadium's drive-through vaccination facility ion 2 September 2021. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News.

Covid-19 case numbers continue to decline in the Western Cape, with approximately 620 new diagnoses daily, down from 1,000 daily cases last week.

The province will have officially exited the third wave once it reaches a daily caseload of approximately 530 cases, according to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.

RELATED: Western Cape should be moved to lockdown Level 1, says Winde

Kariem says hospital admissions and deaths are rapidly decreasing as the Western Cape exits the third wave.

There is currently an average of 120 daily hospitalisations, compared to 362 hospital admissions a day at the height of infections.

Daily deaths have also dropped to 35 compared to 122 at the peak, and the proportion of positive Covid-19 tests have decreased to under 10%.

RELATED: Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD

While provincial health officials are relieved by the drop in Covid-19 numbers, they are becoming increasingly concerned about the declining vaccine demand.

Dr. Kariem says the Western Cape has the capacity to administer 50,000 jabs a day, but is only reaching around 30,000 jabs daily.

He says vaccine facilities are falling short of their targets due to poor turnout, forcing health officials to implement more vaccine outreach strategies.

A total of 2.7 million vaccines have been administered in the Western Cape which represents roughly 39% of people who have received at least one shot and 25% who have been fully vaccinated in the province.

We are exiting, very rapidly, the third wave now. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Even our hospitalisations on a daily basis have come down significantly. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

All our indicators are moving down rapidly. It's really good news, but obviously, we remind people to take the necessary precaution. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

We are definitely short of people getting vaccinated. In fact, over the last few days, we've seen the daily rate of vaccinations starting to decrease to the point where it's... a concern to us. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health