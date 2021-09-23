Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand
- The Western Cape is rapidly exiting the third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to the health department
- News Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions, and deaths continuing to decline, but vaccine demand is also dropping
Covid-19 case numbers continue to decline in the Western Cape, with approximately 620 new diagnoses daily, down from 1,000 daily cases last week.
The province will have officially exited the third wave once it reaches a daily caseload of approximately 530 cases, according to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.
RELATED: Western Cape should be moved to lockdown Level 1, says Winde
Kariem says hospital admissions and deaths are rapidly decreasing as the Western Cape exits the third wave.
There is currently an average of 120 daily hospitalisations, compared to 362 hospital admissions a day at the height of infections.
Daily deaths have also dropped to 35 compared to 122 at the peak, and the proportion of positive Covid-19 tests have decreased to under 10%.
RELATED: Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD
While provincial health officials are relieved by the drop in Covid-19 numbers, they are becoming increasingly concerned about the declining vaccine demand.
Dr. Kariem says the Western Cape has the capacity to administer 50,000 jabs a day, but is only reaching around 30,000 jabs daily.
He says vaccine facilities are falling short of their targets due to poor turnout, forcing health officials to implement more vaccine outreach strategies.
A total of 2.7 million vaccines have been administered in the Western Cape which represents roughly 39% of people who have received at least one shot and 25% who have been fully vaccinated in the province.
We are exiting, very rapidly, the third wave now.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Even our hospitalisations on a daily basis have come down significantly.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
All our indicators are moving down rapidly. It's really good news, but obviously, we remind people to take the necessary precaution.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
We are definitely short of people getting vaccinated. In fact, over the last few days, we've seen the daily rate of vaccinations starting to decrease to the point where it's... a concern to us.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
More from Local
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More
The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.Read More
DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the DA's Western Cape Spokesperson for Community Safety, Reagen Allen.Read More
Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court
Police confiscated 200 mandrax tablets and tik from a lawyer who was allegedly intoxicated in court.Read More
Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status
The City of Cape Town has urged the UK gov to remove South Africa from the red list and allow British travellers to visit their favourite holiday destination.Read More
Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NICD's surveillance head Dr. Michelle Groome about the vaccine rollout in South Africa.Read More
SA man jailed for not paying maintenance - and still owes his ex-wife R1.2m
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Wesley Rogers about the landmark judgment against maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter.Read More
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings.Read More
Schools should scrap academic awards, says PhD researcher Shakira Akabor
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Postdoctoral Research Fellow Shakira Akabor about rewarding learners for academic achievement.Read More