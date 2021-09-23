The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
On Thursday, the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee kept the benchmark interest rate at a record low of 3.5 percent. The unanimous decision was in line with market expectations that the bank would hold rates steady.
The Bank of South Africa has kept the repo rate at its lowest level in nearly five decades to assist SA businesses and households in navigating an uneven economic recovery from the pandemic. The decision comes as the US Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that it will likely begin withdrawing expansive monetary policy support if the US economy continues to improve.
We expected the same interest rate to remain unchanged, but we've seen quarterly projection models say they have 1.5 business points penciled in for the fourth quarter and each of the next eight quarters.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
This year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics; it will happen in 2022 and 2023.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
RELATED: Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
We don't have an inflation problem; if it's too high, it's because of global financial conditions, not because South African inflation is high.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
This is not something we should expect in the very near term; it is a medium to a long-term goal, so we would not expect SARB to try and raise interest rates to achieve 3% even if a national treasury and the custodians or the primary institution that set the inflation target to give the go-ahead.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief economist - Alexander Forbes
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120893163_coin-stack-step-down-graph-with-red-arrow-and-percent-icon-risk-management-business-financial-and-ma.html?term=interest%2Brates&vti=m123aoajydas4luy1u-1-1
More from Local
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More
Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the DA's Western Cape Spokesperson for Community Safety, Reagen Allen.Read More
Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court
Police confiscated 200 mandrax tablets and tik from a lawyer who was allegedly intoxicated in court.Read More
Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status
The City of Cape Town has urged the UK gov to remove South Africa from the red list and allow British travellers to visit their favourite holiday destination.Read More
Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NICD's surveillance head Dr. Michelle Groome about the vaccine rollout in South Africa.Read More
SA man jailed for not paying maintenance - and still owes his ex-wife R1.2m
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Wesley Rogers about the landmark judgment against maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter.Read More
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings.Read More
Schools should scrap academic awards, says PhD researcher Shakira Akabor
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Postdoctoral Research Fellow Shakira Akabor about rewarding learners for academic achievement.Read More