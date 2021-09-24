Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences
- Music legend Kahn Morbee has just dropped his third solo album
- The album is titled 'A World at Suicide' and explores the ups and downs of life
- Morbee chats to CapeTalk about how he balances a solo career and his indie rock band The Parlotones
South African rocker Kahn Morbee says his latest album is about recognising the bitterness and beauty of life.
The album, which is titled 'A World at Suicide', was released on Thursday 23 September.
Morbee says the melancholic feel to most of his tracks is aimed at reflecting of the flawed human journey
The singer-songwriter chats about his latest album, solo career, The Parlotones, and his musical influences in the audio above.
Thematically, when I write songs, I do sometimes delve into the melancholic, but more from the perspective to say that life is fraught with hurdles, we do have obstacles in our way and there will be moments of sadness but the fact it the journey of life is a privilege and there are beautiful moments.Kahn Morbee, Musician
The bitterness is a part of the journey so that you can appreciate the sweet parts of life.Kahn Morbee, Musician
My primary focus has really been The Parlotones, I mostly tour with The Parlotones and when there's a bit of downtime I would work on some solo stuff and tour that as well.Kahn Morbee, Musician
The fact that touring has been very haphazard over the last 18 months meant that I had a bit more time on my hands... a lot more songs are on the way and the next project will be focused on The Parlotones.Kahn Morbee, Musician
