'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'
- Paris Cape Town is an authentic French bakery that opened in Sea Point three months ago
- Parisian baker and pastry maker Serena Obadia chats about the French techniques and traditions used to make their delicious treats
If you're looking for authentic French pastries, Paris Cape Town on Sea Point Main Road is the place to go.
The charming French-style bakery opened its doors in June and has become a local favourite with its delicious baked goods.
Paris Cape Town is the only French bakery in the Mother City that uses artisanal techniques and truly French principles.
French baker and pastry maker Serena Obadia says she left her job in Paris to help create tasty treats for the new boulangerie and patisserie.
She tells CapeTalk that the weather can influence the quality of their dough and how long it takes to make their delicious breads.
Obadia chats about her fascinating career, Paris Cape Town, and French culture in the audio above.
We start at 8pm. We do the dough fresh during the night and then we start baking it at 4am.Serena Obadia, French baker and pastry maker
When you are baking bread, you have to be aware of the weather outside. With pastry, it's more chemical, so you just have to follow the recipe. The baking is really alive. You have to adapt yourself every day with the dough.Serena Obadia, French baker and pastry maker
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ParisCapeTown/photos/a.107877611361984/146555690827509
