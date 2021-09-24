'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey





Rhino conservationist Hunter Mitchell has gained international recognition for his conservation work

The 14-year-old started raising money for rhino conservation back in 2016 and has never looked back

"Every rhino life counts", says conservationist Hunter Mitchell.

The 14-year-old from Somerset West has just returned from a conservation trip to Limpopo where he joined the wildlife organisation Saving the Survivors and veterinary surgeon Dr. Johan Marais.

The globe celebrated World Rhino Day on Wednesday 22 September, but for Mitchell, raising awareness about endangered rhinos is an ongoing mission.

Mitchell was eight years old when he fell in love with rhinos and raised thousands of rands to help care for an abandoned baby rhino at the Aquila Private Game Reserve in 2016.

Since then, he's earned many awards for his conservation work.

Most recently, the Cape Town teenager received a nod from the British royal family when he was awarded the Diana Award, established in memory of the late Princess Diana, Princess of Wales.

Mitchell chats to CapeTalk about his conservation journey in the audio above.

This rhino work is really my passion Hunter Mitchell, Environmental activist

It has been a tough year for our rangers, our anti-poaching unit, our conservationists and especially our rhinos beut we are keeping string and we are ready to fight back. Hunter Mitchell, Environmental activist