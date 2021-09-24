Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey Presenter Amy McIver chats to conservationist Hunter Mitchell (14) about his work in the fight against rhino poaching. 24 September 2021 10:52 AM
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town' Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town. 24 September 2021 9:08 AM
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creato... 23 September 2021 8:19 PM
View all Local
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence. 23 September 2021 11:10 AM
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings. 23 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney. 22 September 2021 11:05 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album. 24 September 2021 8:12 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Entertainment
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 22 September 2021 1:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey

24 September 2021 10:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Rhinos
Hunter Mitchell
rhino conservation

Presenter Amy McIver chats to conservationist Hunter Mitchell (14) about his work in the fight against rhino poaching.
  • Rhino conservationist Hunter Mitchell has gained international recognition for his conservation work
  • The 14-year-old started raising money for rhino conservation back in 2016 and has never looked back

"Every rhino life counts", says conservationist Hunter Mitchell.

The 14-year-old from Somerset West has just returned from a conservation trip to Limpopo where he joined the wildlife organisation Saving the Survivors and veterinary surgeon Dr. Johan Marais.

The globe celebrated World Rhino Day on Wednesday 22 September, but for Mitchell, raising awareness about endangered rhinos is an ongoing mission.

Mitchell was eight years old when he fell in love with rhinos and raised thousands of rands to help care for an abandoned baby rhino at the Aquila Private Game Reserve in 2016.

Since then, he's earned many awards for his conservation work.

RELATED: Young SA environmentalist raises R250 000 to create rhino poaching awareness

Most recently, the Cape Town teenager received a nod from the British royal family when he was awarded the Diana Award, established in memory of the late Princess Diana, Princess of Wales.

Mitchell chats to CapeTalk about his conservation journey in the audio above.

This rhino work is really my passion

Hunter Mitchell, Environmental activist

It has been a tough year for our rangers, our anti-poaching unit, our conservationists and especially our rhinos beut we are keeping string and we are ready to fight back.

Hunter Mitchell, Environmental activist

We had an incredible journey, we did lots of operations on rhinos to help save the rhinos in that area.

Hunter Mitchell, Environmental activist



24 September 2021 10:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Rhinos
Hunter Mitchell
rhino conservation

More from Local

'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'

24 September 2021 9:08 AM

Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa

23 September 2021 8:19 PM

Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creators and artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur

23 September 2021 7:33 PM

Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged

23 September 2021 6:55 PM

Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand

23 September 2021 6:48 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to the Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, for a provincial Covid-19 update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station

23 September 2021 4:54 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to the DA's Western Cape Spokesperson for Community Safety, Reagen Allen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court

23 September 2021 2:56 PM

Police confiscated 200 mandrax tablets and tik from a lawyer who was allegedly intoxicated in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

23 September 2021 1:54 PM

The City of Cape Town has urged the UK gov to remove South Africa from the red list and allow British travellers to visit their favourite holiday destination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD

23 September 2021 1:19 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NICD's surveillance head Dr. Michelle Groome about the vaccine rollout in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA man jailed for not paying maintenance - and still owes his ex-wife R1.2m

23 September 2021 12:33 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney Wesley Rogers about the landmark judgment against maintenance defaulter Andrei Potgieter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

Local

'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey

Local

'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

Sport

EWN Highlights

DA going into local govt elections without a clear plan - analyst

24 September 2021 12:54 PM

Motorists urged to be vigilant on roads over Heritage Day long weekend

24 September 2021 12:27 PM

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Heritage Day address

24 September 2021 11:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA