'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey
- Rhino conservationist Hunter Mitchell has gained international recognition for his conservation work
- The 14-year-old started raising money for rhino conservation back in 2016 and has never looked back
"Every rhino life counts", says conservationist Hunter Mitchell.
The 14-year-old from Somerset West has just returned from a conservation trip to Limpopo where he joined the wildlife organisation Saving the Survivors and veterinary surgeon Dr. Johan Marais.
The globe celebrated World Rhino Day on Wednesday 22 September, but for Mitchell, raising awareness about endangered rhinos is an ongoing mission.
Mitchell was eight years old when he fell in love with rhinos and raised thousands of rands to help care for an abandoned baby rhino at the Aquila Private Game Reserve in 2016.
Since then, he's earned many awards for his conservation work.
RELATED: Young SA environmentalist raises R250 000 to create rhino poaching awareness
Most recently, the Cape Town teenager received a nod from the British royal family when he was awarded the Diana Award, established in memory of the late Princess Diana, Princess of Wales.
Mitchell chats to CapeTalk about his conservation journey in the audio above.
This rhino work is really my passionHunter Mitchell, Environmental activist
It has been a tough year for our rangers, our anti-poaching unit, our conservationists and especially our rhinos beut we are keeping string and we are ready to fight back.Hunter Mitchell, Environmental activist
We had an incredible journey, we did lots of operations on rhinos to help save the rhinos in that area.Hunter Mitchell, Environmental activist
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CUMS815qUO-/
More from Local
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'
Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.Read More
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creators and artists.Read More
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More
The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.Read More
Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
DA raises alarm over under-resourced Grassy Park police station
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the DA's Western Cape Spokesperson for Community Safety, Reagen Allen.Read More
Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court
Police confiscated 200 mandrax tablets and tik from a lawyer who was allegedly intoxicated in court.Read More
Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status
The City of Cape Town has urged the UK gov to remove South Africa from the red list and allow British travellers to visit their favourite holiday destination.Read More
Long way to go before majority of SA's adult population gets vaccinated – NICD
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NICD's surveillance head Dr. Michelle Groome about the vaccine rollout in South Africa.Read More