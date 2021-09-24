Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

24 September 2021 12:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Springboks
Rugby
Bokke
Annelee Murray

Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team.
  • It's been a wild ride for PR manager Annelee Murray who spent two decades with the Springboks
  • Her book, 'The First Lady of Springbok Rugby', explores the many different personalities, occasions and experiences that she made on the road with the Boks
The First Lady of Springbok Rugby book cover: Image: Highbury Media

Former Springboks rugby public relations manager Annelee Murray says the Bokke have grown to become her family over the years.

Murray was with the team for 244 matches, in which time she worked with seven national coaches, 248 players and 21 Springbok captains.

She's published a book, titled "The First Lady of Springbok rugby", which celebrates her 20-year journey with the squad.

Murray says the book gives a behind-the-scenes perspective and offers insight into rugby life off the field.

In the book, she shares some personal accounts of her time with the team, her career highlights and special bond with some of the players.

Murray hopes that the book will educate and inspire Bok supporters and anyone who dreams of working in SA sport.

The book is not so much about my story, but about my Springbok rugby journey and about the many different personalities, occasions, and experiences that made my years on the road with the Boks such a remarkable memory.

Annelee Murray, Former public relations manager - Springboks

I hope it serves as an aspiration or an inspiration for any young woman or man, regardless of gender, who wants to work in sports.

Annelee Murray, Former public relations manager - Springboks

I wanted people to understand what it takes to get the team onto the field.

Annelee Murray, Former public relations manager - Springboks

The highlights would have to be winning the Rugby World Cup in 2007 and in 2019... and also the 2009 era which was when we beat the All Blacks four times, we won the Rugby Championships, and beat the British and Irish Lions.

Annelee Murray, Former public relations manager - Springboks



