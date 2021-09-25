At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks!





- Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top 3 picks of things to do in Cape Town

- This weekend's selection includes a telethon to revamp the Muizenberg Huts and a new comedy show from Conrad Koch.

Copyright : jaysi / 123rf

1. Conrad Kock's 'RAMAPUPPET' at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek.

Double international Emmy-nominated comedian and ventriloquist Conrad Koch kicks off the first date of the tour of his new show 'RAMAPUPPET' at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek.

It's an hour of South African silliness - Covid restrictions, looting and anti-vaxxers, featuring some of Conrad's best loved characters.

INFO: The tour starts at cafe Roux in Noordehoek on 25 Sept. Book here. Only 50 tickets - R140

Arrive for dinner from 6 - 7:30pm. Music at 7:30pm. Venue closes at 9:45pm

Covid protocols in place. Please wear a mask, sanitise regularly & keep socially distanced.

2. Muizenberg Beach Hut Telethon at Blue Route Mall

A telethon in aid of the iconic beach huts in Muizenberg is taking place at Blue Route Mall between 9am and 2pm on Saturday,

The huts have lost some of their gloss over the years, but last year, local photographer and activist Angela Gorman decided to take matters into her own hands.

She's the powerhouse behind the Beach Hut Trust, a team of local residents committed to restoring the huts to their former glory.

Today's telethon will take feature a few local sponsors and celebrities who will be picking up a phone and dialing a few numbers to help raise awareness and celebrate the incredible heritage of these Cape Town icons.

More info here.

3. Instant Family showing at the Galileo Drive-In

And one for the whole family - Instant Family is showing this weekend at the Galileo Drive-In.

Info: Ticket Pricing: 2 Person Car R250 (equates to R125pp) 3 Person Car R330 (equates to R110pp) 4 Person Car R390 (equates to R98pp) 5 Person Car R430 (equates toR86pp) 6 Person Car R450 (equates to R75pp) Tickets available here Doors open at 5:30pm.Movie starts at 7pm