At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks!
- Every Saturday, Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top 3 picks of things to do in Cape Town
- This weekend's selection includes a telethon to revamp the Muizenberg Huts and a new comedy show from Conrad Koch.
1. Conrad Kock's 'RAMAPUPPET' at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek.
Double international Emmy-nominated comedian and ventriloquist Conrad Koch kicks off the first date of the tour of his new show 'RAMAPUPPET' at Cafe Roux in Noordhoek.
It's an hour of South African silliness - Covid restrictions, looting and anti-vaxxers, featuring some of Conrad's best loved characters.
INFO: The tour starts at cafe Roux in Noordehoek on 25 Sept. Book here. Only 50 tickets - R140
- Arrive for dinner from 6 - 7:30pm. Music at 7:30pm. Venue closes at 9:45pm
- Covid protocols in place. Please wear a mask, sanitise regularly & keep socially distanced.
2. Muizenberg Beach Hut Telethon at Blue Route Mall
A telethon in aid of the iconic beach huts in Muizenberg is taking place at Blue Route Mall between 9am and 2pm on Saturday,
The huts have lost some of their gloss over the years, but last year, local photographer and activist Angela Gorman decided to take matters into her own hands.
She's the powerhouse behind the Beach Hut Trust, a team of local residents committed to restoring the huts to their former glory.
Today's telethon will take feature a few local sponsors and celebrities who will be picking up a phone and dialing a few numbers to help raise awareness and celebrate the incredible heritage of these Cape Town icons.
More info here.
3. Instant Family showing at the Galileo Drive-In
And one for the whole family - Instant Family is showing this weekend at the Galileo Drive-In.
Info: Ticket Pricing: 2 Person Car R250 (equates to R125pp) 3 Person Car R330 (equates to R110pp) 4 Person Car R390 (equates to R98pp) 5 Person Car R430 (equates toR86pp) 6 Person Car R450 (equates to R75pp) Tickets available here Doors open at 5:30pm.Movie starts at 7pm
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_74707429_landscape-with-colorful-houses-in-bo-kaap-cape-town.html?vti=ob0iyygfo0sm1153om-1-21
More from Local
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic
Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA.Read More
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday.Read More
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist
Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms.Read More
'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey
Presenter Amy McIver chats to conservationist Hunter Mitchell (14) about his work in the fight against rhino poaching.Read More
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'
Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.Read More
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creators and artists.Read More
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More
The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.Read More
Covid-19 numbers plunging, but WC officials concerned by drop in vaccine demand
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, for a provincial Covid-19 update.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist
Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms.Read More
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'
Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.Read More
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses
Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney.Read More
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK
'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.Read More
Rhino poaching takes off after short lockdown lull - 3797 left in Kruger Park
Mike Wills interviews Dr Jo Shaw, Manager of WWF South Africa's Rhino Programme.Read More
Momentum Corporate offers help demystifying 'insurance speak' for members
Mandy Wiener speaks to Ncumisa Madinda Executive: Member Solutions at Momentum Corporate Primary.Read More
[PICS] Cape Town gets plant covered, 689-apartment skyscraper called The Fynbos
Mike Wills interviews Donovan Gillman, landscape architect for the project.Read More
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far
Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme.Read More