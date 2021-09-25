Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist





- Mycology is the branch of biology concerned with the study of fungi

- Peter Herrmann describes himself as an amateur mycologist and adventurous mycophile

- Herrman is one of the founders of local company Harmonic Mycology

In 2019, the documentary Fantastic Fungi introduced Netflix viewers to the magical world of fungi.

The time-lapse film took audiences on an immersive journey through time and scale into the underground network of fungi and mushrooms.

On Weekend Breakfast, Sara-Jayne King was joined by local amateur mycologist and co-founder of Harmonic Mycology to find out more about the benefits and uses of mycellium and mushrooms.

(click above to listen to the full podcast)

What exactly is a mushroom?

Fungi in their vegetative state is known as a mycelium, and they are seldom seen and mostly underground. Peter Herrmann, Co-founder - Harmonic Mycology

In fact, mushrooms are the temporary reproductive organs of the underground creatures that are fungi. Peter Herrmann, Co-founder - Harmonic Mycology

What are the health benefits of mushrooms?

The health benefits of mushrooms really are extremely extensive - so extensive that I believe we've only just started to unravel the depths of their health benefits. Peter Herrmann, Co-founder - Harmonic Mycology

[They contain] Vitamin B and Vitamin D and like us, they like the sun you can 'tan' your mushrooms in the sun for a couple of hours. Peter Herrmann, Co-founder - Harmonic Mycology

Tips on mushroom forgaing in Cape Town?

If it's SANParks areas you have to have a permit to forage...if it's parks and meadows it's pretty much a free for all. Peter Herrmann, Co-founder - Harmonic Mycology

Never, ever, ever munch on a hunch if you don't have your local mushroom expert on hand! Peter Herrmann, Co-founder - Harmonic Mycology

RELATED: At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks!