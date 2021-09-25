'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse





- The latest season of Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens on BBC Brit from tomorrow (Sunday) night

- Professional dancer Oti Mabuse is teamed up with rugby player Ugo Monye for the latest series

- Mabuse is the only dancer in the show's history to have won two years in a row

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing can look forward to the hit BBC show returning to our screens from tomorrow (Sunday) night.

You'll be able to catch your favorite British celebrities shimmying their way through the competition at 7pm on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120) for the next few weeks.

The show has been the professional home of Pretoria-born Oti Mabuse for the last five years.

Mabuse joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast and ahead of the latest season which sees Oti paired with former rugby star Ugo Monye. </td></tr></tbody></table>

On pursuing a career in the performing arts:

[My mom] said to me, you have to understand, once you leave home it's gonna get hard. She said you won't have friends and family around, you're going to have to start your own community. Oti Mabuse, Professional dancer - Strictly Come Dancing

On moving to Germany to work as a professional dancer:

I remember on the plane, on the way there I was crying because I was happy, happy I was taking me, a South African girl, overseas. Oti Mabuse, Professional dancer - Strictly Come Dancing

On what she misses about South Africa:

Mrs Balls Chutney and All Gold! Oti Mabuse, Professional dancer - Strictly Come Dancing

On her 'dream' Strictly Come Dancing partner:

Trevor Noah! But Trevor's done it - he did it with Hayley (Hammond) in South Africa. Oti Mabuse, Professional dancer - Strictly Come Dancing

Ugo and Oti! Monye and Mabuse! Absolutely no pressure on @ugomonye being partnered with two-times #Strictly champ @otimabuse 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7VKIg10KVb — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 18, 2021

