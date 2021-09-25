"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic





He's the son of entertainer and TV presenter Ian von Memerty, but 26-year-old Oscar von Memerty isn't living in the shadow of his famous father.

In the last few years he's carved out a successful career as a motivational speaker and dancer and even spent time in Los Angeles starring in the MTV prank show You Got Got.

But life hasn't always been easy for Oscar.

By the age of five, he'd already undergone a number of life-altering surgeries, including two bone marrow transplants.

Von Memerty was born with a rare genetic condition called Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome, which affects only around 1 000 people worldwide and is characterised by, among other things. dwarfism.

Despite the challenges he's faced, Oscar has never allowed his condition to stop him from pursuing his dreams.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast he says he believes his purpose in life is to use his platform to inspire and to show that, with a little bit of positive thinking, you can achieve anything.

What makes me different [as a motivational speaker]? I always try and make my story as authentic as possible. Oscar von Memerty

I don't really like the term motivational speaker, I just share my story and I think often it's just the story alone that inspires people. Oscar von Memerty

It's all about balance, there are going to be days which are rough...and that's ok. Oscar von Memerty

