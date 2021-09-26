[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger
- The Renault Kiger is the latest compact SUV to be introduced to the South African market
- Pricing starts at R199 000 (incl. VAT)
- The top of the range model is competitively priced at R289 900
The French car maker is capitalising on the very popular crossover market with the introduction of the new Renault Kiger.
The demand for compact cross overs is certainly rising in South Africa, with the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Peugeot 2008 and the Volkswagen T-Cross already well established compact SUV's already on the local market.
The Kiger is a viable option in the compact SUV segment, however, a good one comes at a price.
The base models disappoint in how they go about their business, so the more you spend, the better the car you get.
The top of the range Kiger, which costs R289 900 is the better option, but then again, there are so many other better crossover SUV's on the market.
Renault's Kiger is based on the same platform as the (Nissan) Magnite, because Renault Nissan are in the same company.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
The Renault Kiger has the biggest boot space in this segment. It's 405 litres.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite
It's got an 8 inch, really good touch screen, and fabulous speakers. Very good sound system.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
The one thing I was finding very strange, is that they don't have coffee cup holders in the front, but they do have in the back.Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Starting at R200 000, the selling price is so competitive that Renault believes it can sway many buyers who were in the market for a budget hatchback.
Renault Kiger prices (2021)
1.0L Life manual – R199 900
1.0L Zen manual – R214 900
1.0L Zen AMT – R224 900
1.0L Turbo Zen manual – R249 900
1.0L Turbo Intens manual – R269 900
1.0L Turbo Intens CVT – R289 900
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
