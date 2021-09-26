[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection Sara-Jayne speaks to Feroz Koor, Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability. 26 September 2021 11:46 AM
Addicts in recovery give back by helping to clean up their local community Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gregory Craig, Founder of the Freeway Recovery Centre. 26 September 2021 9:56 AM
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
View all Local
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence. 23 September 2021 11:10 AM
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings. 23 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger. 26 September 2021 8:32 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks! Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend. 25 September 2021 7:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday. 25 September 2021 10:48 AM
Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album. 24 September 2021 8:12 AM
View all Entertainment
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 22 September 2021 1:16 PM
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney. 22 September 2021 11:05 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger

26 September 2021 8:32 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#CarTalk
compact SUV
Melinda Fergsuon
Renault Kiger
compact crossover

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger.
  • The Renault Kiger is the latest compact SUV to be introduced to the South African market
  • Pricing starts at R199 000 (incl. VAT)
  • The top of the range model is competitively priced at R289 900

The French car maker is capitalising on the very popular crossover market with the introduction of the new Renault Kiger.

The demand for compact cross overs is certainly rising in South Africa, with the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Peugeot 2008 and the Volkswagen T-Cross already well established compact SUV's already on the local market.

The Kiger is a viable option in the compact SUV segment, however, a good one comes at a price.

The base models disappoint in how they go about their business, so the more you spend, the better the car you get.

The top of the range Kiger, which costs R289 900 is the better option, but then again, there are so many other better crossover SUV's on the market.

Renault's Kiger is based on the same platform as the (Nissan) Magnite, because Renault Nissan are in the same company.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

The Renault Kiger has the biggest boot space in this segment. It's 405 litres.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

RELATED: [CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite

It's got an 8 inch, really good touch screen, and fabulous speakers. Very good sound system.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

The one thing I was finding very strange, is that they don't have coffee cup holders in the front, but they do have in the back.

Melinda Ferguson - Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Starting at R200 000, the selling price is so competitive that Renault believes it can sway many buyers who were in the market for a budget hatchback.

Renault Kiger prices (2021)

1.0L Life manual – R199 900

1.0L Zen manual – R214 900

1.0L Zen AMT – R224 900

1.0L Turbo Zen manual – R249 900

1.0L Turbo Intens manual – R269 900

1.0L Turbo Intens CVT – R289 900

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




26 September 2021 8:32 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
#CarTalk
compact SUV
Melinda Fergsuon
Renault Kiger
compact crossover

More from Lifestyle

Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist

25 September 2021 10:25 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks!

25 September 2021 7:58 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'

24 September 2021 9:08 AM

Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show

22 September 2021 12:11 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses

22 September 2021 11:05 AM

Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK

21 September 2021 9:04 PM

'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rhino poaching takes off after short lockdown lull - 3797 left in Kruger Park

21 September 2021 5:02 PM

Mike Wills interviews Dr Jo Shaw, Manager of WWF South Africa's Rhino Programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum Corporate offers help demystifying 'insurance speak' for members

21 September 2021 4:39 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Ncumisa Madinda Executive: Member Solutions at Momentum Corporate Primary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Cape Town gets plant covered, 689-apartment skyscraper called The Fynbos

21 September 2021 4:14 PM

Mike Wills interviews Donovan Gillman, landscape architect for the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far

21 September 2021 2:51 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

Local

'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse

Local Entertainment

Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection

Local

EWN Highlights

Law enforcement officials out in numbers as holidaymakers head home

26 September 2021 5:53 PM

Ramaphosa says issues with candidates will be resolved after elections

26 September 2021 5:46 PM

Abortion rights around the world

26 September 2021 5:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA