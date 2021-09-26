Addicts in recovery give back by helping to clean up their local community
- The Freeway Recovery Centre offers support to addicts in recovery through various initiatives and programs
- The organisation's latest project is a clean up of local parks involving addicts in recovery
- Freeway Recovery Centre has received support from local businesses to help with the clean up
When talking about drug addicts, we tend to focus of the damage they cause to families and communities, but there's a rehab centre in Retreat which is hoping to change that narrative.
The Freeway drug and alcohol rehab facility offers help and support for addicts wanting a better way of life through a 12 -step recovery programme, one-on-one counselling and group therapy sessions.
The centre and its clients recently embarked on the first of a number of clean-up projects that they plan on promising to completing in the area.
Securing the clean up materials from local sponsors, they say they'll keep going, giving a much needed facelift to community areas in and around Retreat, Steenburg and Lavender Hill.
In recovery, we get to teach the addicts to get involved. We get them to experience emotions once again. Those emotions of shame, guilt and anxiety can be very overwhelming at times.Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre
Being of service to others, and knowing you made a difference can replace those negative feelings with positive ones.Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre
RELATED: Khayelitsha lawyer facing charges after he was bust with drug stash in court
Here they get to establish new friendships. They also start to feel appreciated again. Self growth takes place. There's connection once again.Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre
It's a perfect initiative to get not only the guys involved, the organisations, but also the community.Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre
Initially they thought we were a political party, doing a clean up. Getting the votes. We said no, there are people in recovery.Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre
RELATED: WC cops seize drugs worth R13m in three major busts
This is not a lockdown facility, where you lock people up and you throw away the key. We do an holistic program. Mind, body and soul. We get them to do exercise, and we take them on hikes.Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection
Sara-Jayne speaks to Feroz Koor, Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability.Read More
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic
Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA.Read More
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday.Read More
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist
Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms.Read More
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks!
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend.Read More
'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey
Presenter Amy McIver chats to conservationist Hunter Mitchell (14) about his work in the fight against rhino poaching.Read More
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'
Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.Read More
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creators and artists.Read More
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More