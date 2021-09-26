Addicts in recovery give back by helping to clean up their local community





When talking about drug addicts, we tend to focus of the damage they cause to families and communities, but there's a rehab centre in Retreat which is hoping to change that narrative.

The Freeway drug and alcohol rehab facility offers help and support for addicts wanting a better way of life through a 12 -step recovery programme, one-on-one counselling and group therapy sessions.

The centre and its clients recently embarked on the first of a number of clean-up projects that they plan on promising to completing in the area.

Securing the clean up materials from local sponsors, they say they'll keep going, giving a much needed facelift to community areas in and around Retreat, Steenburg and Lavender Hill.

In recovery, we get to teach the addicts to get involved. We get them to experience emotions once again. Those emotions of shame, guilt and anxiety can be very overwhelming at times. Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre

Being of service to others, and knowing you made a difference can replace those negative feelings with positive ones. Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre

Here they get to establish new friendships. They also start to feel appreciated again. Self growth takes place. There's connection once again. Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre

It's a perfect initiative to get not only the guys involved, the organisations, but also the community. Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre

Initially they thought we were a political party, doing a clean up. Getting the votes. We said no, there are people in recovery. Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre

This is not a lockdown facility, where you lock people up and you throw away the key. We do an holistic program. Mind, body and soul. We get them to do exercise, and we take them on hikes. Gregory Craig - Founder of Freeway Rehab Centre

