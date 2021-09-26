Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection
- Woolworths began phasing out plastic shopping bags in 2018
- It introduced a reusable fabric bag as an alternative
- Woolworths is now piloting a recycling initiative in selected stores whereby the reusable fabric bags can also be recycled
It's been three years since Woolworths announced it would be phasing out plastic bags from its stores in a bid to go plastic-free.
And as part of that plan, the retailer completely did away with plastic bags in certain stores.
It then introduced the option for customers to purchase a reusable, recyclable shopping bag for R7.
But while the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem, there's been suggested that they've also created another problem, 'a Woolies bag problem.'
Last month GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque suggested that the retailer buy back the bags or be able to donate them back to the store.
RELATED: 'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?
Well, it seems Woolies were already on it.
After running a successful reusable shopping bag collection trial at Woolies’ Palmyra store since May, the retailer has now introduced collection points at Hout Bay and Constantia stores with plans in place for a broader roll out.
The partner that we're working with has managed to turn these bags into shipping pallets.Feroz Koor - Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability
If we can collect sufficient bags, and this process works, is then for us to acquire the shipping pallets and use them in our system when we deliver products to our stores.Feroz Koor - Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability
RELATED: Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'
We're closing the loop by taking the bag and turning it into something else.Feroz Koor - Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability
I have just purchased my 430th Woolworths black material shopping bag and I couldn't be prouder. pic.twitter.com/y9SNc703kf— Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) February 4, 2021
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Addicts in recovery give back by helping to clean up their local community
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Gregory Craig, Founder of the Freeway Recovery Centre.Read More
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic
Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA.Read More
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday.Read More
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist
Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms.Read More
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks!
Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend.Read More
'This rhino work is really my passion' - Hunter Mitchell on conservation journey
Presenter Amy McIver chats to conservationist Hunter Mitchell (14) about his work in the fight against rhino poaching.Read More
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town'
Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town.Read More
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creators and artists.Read More
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More