Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection





Woolworths began phasing out plastic shopping bags in 2018

It introduced a reusable fabric bag as an alternative

Woolworths is now piloting a recycling initiative in selected stores whereby the reusable fabric bags can also be recycled

It's been three years since Woolworths announced it would be phasing out plastic bags from its stores in a bid to go plastic-free.

And as part of that plan, the retailer completely did away with plastic bags in certain stores.

It then introduced the option for customers to purchase a reusable, recyclable shopping bag for R7.

But while the bags were a good idea to stop the plastic problem, there's been suggested that they've also created another problem, 'a Woolies bag problem.'

Last month GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque suggested that the retailer buy back the bags or be able to donate them back to the store.

RELATED: 'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?

Well, it seems Woolies were already on it.

After running a successful reusable shopping bag collection trial at Woolies’ Palmyra store since May, the retailer has now introduced collection points at Hout Bay and Constantia stores with plans in place for a broader roll out.

The partner that we're working with has managed to turn these bags into shipping pallets. Feroz Koor - Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability

If we can collect sufficient bags, and this process works, is then for us to acquire the shipping pallets and use them in our system when we deliver products to our stores. Feroz Koor - Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability

RELATED: Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'

We're closing the loop by taking the bag and turning it into something else. Feroz Koor - Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability

I have just purchased my 430th Woolworths black material shopping bag and I couldn't be prouder. pic.twitter.com/y9SNc703kf — Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) February 4, 2021

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.