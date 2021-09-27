Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights
- SAPS launch #CountryIn Blue initiative on Saturday in Indanda, Kwa-Zulu-Natal an area where most sexual crimes against women have been reported
- Police visibility is key to helping curb crimes, especially in communal areas where people gather, says spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele, Lirandzu Themba
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched the #CountryInBlue initiative under the theme “Extending Our Reach Through Blue Light Visibility” to increase police visibility and deter criminals.
SAPS announced that 'from sunset to sunrise all SAPS vehicles fitted with blue lights will now be driven with the blue lights switched on from 18:00 to 06:00 in order to increase police visibility.'
Lirandzu Themba, the spokesperson for National Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about SAPS' new anti-crime plan based on police visibility, and how they will enforce it.
Themba says the new plan is based on the belief that visible policing is key in communities.
We know police blue lights are not necessarily going to stop crime but they would deter some form of crimes that do occur especially in common areas where people are likely to gather.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson for National Minister of Police Bheki Cele
SAPS launched the initiative on Saturday in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal, explains Themba.
This area has reported the highest amount of sexual violence against women. The highest amount of rapes happened in the Inanda precinct.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson for National Minister of Police Bheki Cele
We really hope that this blue light where we are seeing police patrolling...it will make a dent.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson for National Minister of Police Bheki Cele
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/schmidt13/schmidt131407/schmidt13140700007/30212429-police-lights.jpg
