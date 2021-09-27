Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises
- The DA launched its national manifesto on the weekend online
- DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis outlines the party's plans to combat crime and help stave off loadshedding in the Western Cape
On Saturday the Democratic Alliance launched their national manifesto.
The DA states it wishes to make certain areas of the Western Cape loadshedding-free.
The other key issue is how it plans to combat crime.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hill-Lewis, the mayoral candidate for Cape Town, now that the Democratic Alliance has launched its national manifesto.
The obvious message coming from the manifesto is that voters have a choice in this election between parties with differing track records.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
These two different track records are where voters have a choice, he emphasises.
There are some governments in South Africa where things are getting worse by the day and cities are really starting to decay - and there are some who are running really successful cities.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
That is a very powerful message that says to South Africans that there is only one government in this country really that has the track record of running cities and metros that work - and that is the Democratic Alliance.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
When it comes to the thorny issue of crime, he says the LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Programme) launched by the DA is an example of a way to solve the problem.
LEAP is a brilliant example of a DA government stepping into the breach to help solve a problem caused by decay.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
The DA has spent R1 billion hiring law enforcement officers to go into hot spot areas, he explains.
We have hired law enforcement officers with wide-ranging police powers...to go into the worst locations in the city and the difference they have made is extraordinary, just with small numbers of highly visible policing.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
We have a proven model of success...we plan to expand this and bring down violent crime in those hotspot areas.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
RELATED: Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights
With regards to loadshedding, he says, the Steenbras Dam has helped stave off power outages to some extent but the DA has more in store to help keep people's power on.
Yes, we've got Steenbras but that is quite an old piece of tech, and we have new technology and so much new investment waiting to pour in.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance
He says the DA plans to unlock renewable energy, IPP technology, in the form of solar technology, wind technology, and storage technology that can be put directly into the City of Cape Town grid.
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
ANC fields 'most diverse' candidates list ever – Jessie Duarte
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Politics Journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
You still have until Thursday to object to election candidates, says IEC
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michael Hendrickse about the closing of candidate registration on Tuesday and what happens next.Read More
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA
Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed.Read More
Voters roll shrinks, tiny number of new registrations on weekend says analyst
Mandy Wiener speaks to independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz who says it is the lowest voter registration he has seen in SA.Read More
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams.Read More
New voter management devices replace zip zip machines, prevents multiple voting
Africa Melane speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at the IEC.Read More
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24)
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration weekend.Read More
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats'
KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents.Read More