Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises

DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis outlines the party's plans to combat crime and help stave off loadshedding in the Western Cape

On Saturday the Democratic Alliance launched their national manifesto.

The DA states it wishes to make certain areas of the Western Cape loadshedding-free.

The other key issue is how it plans to combat crime.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hill-Lewis, the mayoral candidate for Cape Town, now that the Democratic Alliance has launched its national manifesto.

The obvious message coming from the manifesto is that voters have a choice in this election between parties with differing track records. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance

These two different track records are where voters have a choice, he emphasises.

There are some governments in South Africa where things are getting worse by the day and cities are really starting to decay - and there are some who are running really successful cities. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance

That is a very powerful message that says to South Africans that there is only one government in this country really that has the track record of running cities and metros that work - and that is the Democratic Alliance. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance

When it comes to the thorny issue of crime, he says the LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Programme) launched by the DA is an example of a way to solve the problem.

LEAP is a brilliant example of a DA government stepping into the breach to help solve a problem caused by decay. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance

The DA has spent R1 billion hiring law enforcement officers to go into hot spot areas, he explains.

We have hired law enforcement officers with wide-ranging police powers...to go into the worst locations in the city and the difference they have made is extraordinary, just with small numbers of highly visible policing. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance

We have a proven model of success...we plan to expand this and bring down violent crime in those hotspot areas. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance

With regards to loadshedding, he says, the Steenbras Dam has helped stave off power outages to some extent but the DA has more in store to help keep people's power on.

Yes, we've got Steenbras but that is quite an old piece of tech, and we have new technology and so much new investment waiting to pour in. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayoral candidate - Democratic Alliance

He says the DA plans to unlock renewable energy, IPP technology, in the form of solar technology, wind technology, and storage technology that can be put directly into the City of Cape Town grid.