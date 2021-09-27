'Government can do more' - DA councillor admits recovering addicts need support
- On Sunday's Weekend Breakfast show Sara-Jayne King was joined by the Freeway Rehab in Retreat and local councillor Marita Petersen
- Freeway's founder Gregory Craig described the drug problem in Cape Town as a 'pandemic'
- The rehab receives no support from government and government-run facilities have long waiting lists, he says
Government could do more to support addicts in recovery, says the DA councillor for one of the areas in Cape Town hardest hit by drug-related crime.
Lavender Hill and Steenburg ward councillor Marita Petersen was speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast on Sunday.
Government could do more.Marita Petersen, DA Ward 68 Councillor - City of Cape Town
I'll be brutal about the fact that a little bit more can be done for addicts in recovery.Marita Petersen, DA Ward 68 Councillor - City of Cape Town
King was hosting a panel discussion on focussing on a local project by the Freeway rehab centre in Retreat.
Recovering addicts at the centre recently embarked on the first of a number of clean-ups they plan to carry out in the area, clearing away rubbish and planting trees at Symphony Park in Steenburg.
Founder Gregory Craig told King, drug addiction is a 'pandemic', and Petersen agrees:
It's really a problem and drugs are rife in our community.Marita Petersen, DA Ward 68 Councillor - City of Cape Town
Petersen says more conversations are needed in the community, among the relevant role players.
With Mayco's Zahid Badroodien, with our minister Sharna Fernandez and maybe I should assist and talk about how much more local government, provincial and national can do in response to the [drug] pandemic.Marita Petersen, DA Ward 68 Councillor - City of Cape TownZain
