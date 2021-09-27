Small-scale fishers in Saldanha Bay to protest against Karpowership SA deal
- Activists and small-scale fishers in Saldanha Bay will be staging a protest against newly-approved Karpowerships on Monday
- Protesters are calling on the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to transition to renewable energy
Fishing communities in Saldanha Bay will stage a protest on Monday over the controversial powership deal that could threaten their livelihoods.
Last week, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved the licence for gas energy generation in Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay by Karpowership SA.
Small-scale fishers in Saldanha Bay fear that the powerships will negatively impact marine ecosystems and their ability to fish in the area.
Fishers will join environmental group Green Connection and other civil society organisations as they march to the offices of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Monday morning.
Green Connection community coordinator Neville van Rooy says protesters will march under the banner #UprootTheDMRE and hand over demands for a just mining and energy future.
We need a transition away from fossil fuels. We need to do away with Karpowerships - out with oil and gas and in with renewables because renewables is the future.Neville van Rooy, Community Coordinator - Green Connection
Today we are planning the “Uproot the DMRE” action here in Saldahna Bay, there's also action happening out in Springbok, and out in the Karoo for the fracking guys.Neville van Rooy, Community Coordinator - Green Connection
The fishing community is generally a struggling community in terms of getting the right quotas to have enough in the basket to feed the families and keep business going, and now also Covid-19 restrictions and limitations and NPA limitations and some people getting jailed.Neville van Rooy, Community Coordinator - Green Connection
Now on top of that, there is Karpowership wanting to come and do oil and gas in the area, being stationed in the harbour area where people really need to pass to go and fish... not to mention what this will mean for the ocean itself where they will be fishing.Neville van Rooy, Community Coordinator - Green Connection
