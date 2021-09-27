A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS
- An IPSOS survey has revealed that more than half of employees (55%) say they take more frequent breaks when working from home
- Over two thirds (67%) said they were spending more time on domestic chores and errands
- Companies are being warned they risk losing competitiveness as productivity slumps among staff forced to work from home
For some people, being able to work from home was one of the very few upsides of the Covid-19 pandemic.
No more daily commute or having to dress in office-appropriate attire. Being able to enjoy the creature comforts of home and not having to see some of the more annoying members of the office fraternity.
But now, nearly two years down the line and since a lot of businesses have mandated working from home it seems slightly less of a perk.
In fact, according to research by the global research organisation, IPSOS, companies considering a permanent switch to a Work From Home policy to save on overheads may want to rethink.
The research revealed that more than half of employees (55%) that they take more frequent breaks (55%), and that they experienced more interruptions at home (49%).
A further three out of ten (27%) admitted they were not disciplined enough to work from home.
Career expert and ICHAF Training Institute director Devan Moonsamey says organisations are beginning to realise there are downsides to staff working from home.
More and more people are starting to become desensitised around working from homeDevan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute
It may sound like a dream for some people, but it's not the ideal situation for most.Devan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute
Balance can be turned off when you've got a home-work set up at the same time.Devan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute
Sometimes people are not entirely in sync with how to find this home-work balance.Devan Moonsamey, Director - I Can Help Africa Training Institute
RELATED: Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106837363_portrait-of-african-american-freelancer-in-eyeglasses-with-pencil-at-workplace-at-home-office.html
