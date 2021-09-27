'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more. 27 September 2021 2:52 PM
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement. 27 September 2021 1:44 PM
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos. 27 September 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions' Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA. 27 September 2021 12:10 PM
Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan based on police visibility. 27 September 2021 7:59 AM
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital. 27 September 2021 6:40 PM
How the V&A Waterfront plans to emerge from the pandemic Mike Wills interviews V&A Waterfront CEO David Green about how he sees the way forward. 27 September 2021 3:42 PM
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home. 27 September 2021 10:41 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger. 26 September 2021 8:32 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more. 27 September 2021 2:52 PM
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last week 27 September 2021 11:18 AM
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant

27 September 2021 11:18 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
LinkedIn
Recruitment
working from home

Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last week

- James Cox was trolled last week after calling those who want to keep working from home 'lazy, spoilt and entitled' - His LinkedIn post went viral, with close to 2 000 people commenting on Cox's online rant

- Last week, an IPSOS survey revealed that nearly a quarter of people asked said they were too ill-disciplined to work from home

At the office, working hard. (© Chonlachai Panprommas/123rf.com)

The director of a UK recruitment firm found himself trolled recently after calling people who want to work from home 'lazy, spoilt and entitled'.

James Cox, director of Chelsea Personnel wrote that he was 'tired of hearing people tell me that they don't want to go forward for a role because it does not allow them to work from home!'

He continued the rant, suggesting that those who were reluctant to take office-based roles wanted to stay home in their pajamas and 'feed the squirrels at 11am in the garden'.

You want to doss on the sofa with your laptop in your dressing gown, he wrote.

Cox joined Refilwe Moloto on Monday to expand on his (now viral) social media post.

Now that furlough's ended in the UK, we're now seeing that companies want, and have to have, their staff back in the offices.

James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

Off the strength of that, we're now seeing people saying 'No, we don't want to come back to the office, we want to look for a new job'

James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

Lots of SME's have got themselves into debt trying to keep their staff employed during the pandemic, they've bent over backwards to pay salaries in the UK.

James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

There's no loyalty, they [staff] have had their handouts and now companies want them back in the offices and they're saying no.

James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

Cox's post comes as an IPSOS survey last week revealed that staff claimed they were less productive while working from home.

More than half of employees (55%) said they take more frequent breaks (55%), and that they experienced more interruptions at home (49%).

Nearly a quarter reckoned they were not disciplined enough to work from home.

RELATED:A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS




27 September 2021 11:18 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
LinkedIn
Recruitment
working from home

More from World

Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage

27 September 2021 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19

23 September 2021 11:01 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show

22 September 2021 12:11 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll

21 September 2021 1:48 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight

20 September 2021 1:13 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US

16 September 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis

16 September 2021 10:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid

15 September 2021 10:01 AM

Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated

14 September 2021 5:10 PM

John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko

14 September 2021 2:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook

27 September 2021 2:52 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane

27 September 2021 1:44 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube

27 September 2021 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions'

27 September 2021 12:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small-scale fishers in Saldanha Bay to protest against Karpowership SA deal

27 September 2021 11:38 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Molot chats to Green Connection community coordinator Neville van Rooy about the protest action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS

27 September 2021 10:41 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Government can do more' - DA councillor admits recovering addicts need support

27 September 2021 9:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King asks Steenburg ward councillor Marita Petersen what government is doing to assist drug misusers in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises

27 September 2021 8:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights

27 September 2021 7:59 AM

Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan based on police visibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection

26 September 2021 11:46 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Feroz Koor, Woolworths Group Head of Sustainability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Business Entertainment

Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi

Business Opinion

40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick)

Business Opinion Politics Elections

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: ANC committed to making sure municipal staff are competent

27 September 2021 8:55 PM

IN FULL: ANC president Ramaphosa’s address at party manifesto launch

27 September 2021 8:52 PM

GALLERY: ANC manifesto launch: We will do better

27 September 2021 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA