'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant
- James Cox was trolled last week after calling those who want to keep working from home 'lazy, spoilt and entitled' - His LinkedIn post went viral, with close to 2 000 people commenting on Cox's online rant
- Last week, an IPSOS survey revealed that nearly a quarter of people asked said they were too ill-disciplined to work from home
The director of a UK recruitment firm found himself trolled recently after calling people who want to work from home 'lazy, spoilt and entitled'.
James Cox, director of Chelsea Personnel wrote that he was 'tired of hearing people tell me that they don't want to go forward for a role because it does not allow them to work from home!'
He continued the rant, suggesting that those who were reluctant to take office-based roles wanted to stay home in their pajamas and 'feed the squirrels at 11am in the garden'.
You want to doss on the sofa with your laptop in your dressing gown, he wrote.
Cox joined Refilwe Moloto on Monday to expand on his (now viral) social media post.
Now that furlough's ended in the UK, we're now seeing that companies want, and have to have, their staff back in the offices.James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel
Off the strength of that, we're now seeing people saying 'No, we don't want to come back to the office, we want to look for a new job'James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel
Lots of SME's have got themselves into debt trying to keep their staff employed during the pandemic, they've bent over backwards to pay salaries in the UK.James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel
There's no loyalty, they [staff] have had their handouts and now companies want them back in the offices and they're saying no.James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel
Cox's post comes as an IPSOS survey last week revealed that staff claimed they were less productive while working from home.
More than half of employees (55%) said they take more frequent breaks (55%), and that they experienced more interruptions at home (49%).
Nearly a quarter reckoned they were not disciplined enough to work from home.
RELATED:A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35688826_businessman-dressed-in-suit-and-shorts-working-with-laptop-on-the-sunbed-at-the-beach.html?term=working%2Bbeach&vti=ndtl2rzf582qn1m7ku-1-3
More from World
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot.Read More
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and EuroRead More
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight
Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid
Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place.Read More
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated
John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
More from Local
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook
Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more.Read More
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement.Read More
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube
Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos.Read More
'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA.Read More
Small-scale fishers in Saldanha Bay to protest against Karpowership SA deal
Breakfast host Refilwe Molot chats to Green Connection community coordinator Neville van Rooy about the protest action.Read More
A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS
Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home.Read More
'Government can do more' - DA councillor admits recovering addicts need support
Sara-Jayne King asks Steenburg ward councillor Marita Petersen what government is doing to assist drug misusers in Cape Town.Read More
Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto.Read More
Here's how SAPS plans to roll out new #CountryInBlue campaign using blue lights
Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the plan based on police visibility.Read More