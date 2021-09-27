'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant





- James Cox was trolled last week after calling those who want to keep working from home 'lazy, spoilt and entitled' - His LinkedIn post went viral, with close to 2 000 people commenting on Cox's online rant

- Last week, an IPSOS survey revealed that nearly a quarter of people asked said they were too ill-disciplined to work from home

The director of a UK recruitment firm found himself trolled recently after calling people who want to work from home 'lazy, spoilt and entitled'.

James Cox, director of Chelsea Personnel wrote that he was 'tired of hearing people tell me that they don't want to go forward for a role because it does not allow them to work from home!'

He continued the rant, suggesting that those who were reluctant to take office-based roles wanted to stay home in their pajamas and 'feed the squirrels at 11am in the garden'.

You want to doss on the sofa with your laptop in your dressing gown, he wrote.

Cox joined Refilwe Moloto on Monday to expand on his (now viral) social media post.

Now that furlough's ended in the UK, we're now seeing that companies want, and have to have, their staff back in the offices. James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

Off the strength of that, we're now seeing people saying 'No, we don't want to come back to the office, we want to look for a new job' James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

Lots of SME's have got themselves into debt trying to keep their staff employed during the pandemic, they've bent over backwards to pay salaries in the UK. James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

There's no loyalty, they [staff] have had their handouts and now companies want them back in the offices and they're saying no. James Cox, Director - Chelsea Personnel

Cox's post comes as an IPSOS survey last week revealed that staff claimed they were less productive while working from home.

More than half of employees (55%) said they take more frequent breaks (55%), and that they experienced more interruptions at home (49%).

Nearly a quarter reckoned they were not disciplined enough to work from home.

