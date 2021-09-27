Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage
Switzerland has backed same-sex marriage, with two-thirds of voters saying 'yes' to the move in a referendum
The move brings Switzerland in-line with it's neighnbours
A referendum on legalising same-sex marriage in Switzerland has seen an overwhelming majority vote in favour.
Almost two-thirds of Swiss voters said 'yes' to the move, which would see Switzerland coming in line with many of its neighbours.
Every single country around it has already voted it through.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Campaigners say the vote is a historic moment for LGBT rights in the country.
But while most voters were in favour of the amendments to the legislation, not everyone in Switzerland was in support of the move:
Church groups and conservative political parties had some poster campaigns opposing same-sex marriage, some were quite close to the knuckle.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Gilchrist says the move opens doors in a number of areas for same-sex couples:
Same-sex couples will now be able to adopt children and have children through sperm donation.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
WE DID IT WE DID IT WE DID IT GAY MARRIAGE IS LEGAL IN SWITZERLAND ITS FINALLY GOING TO BE LEGAL AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA 😭💕🏳️🌈#Ehefueralle pic.twitter.com/07cyYDAoif— ✨🌋Sad Soft Boi🐺✨ (@KasaTheDogARTS) September 26, 2021
